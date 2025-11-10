A man took a bold step to protect his sanity amid the online back-and-forth between politician Ned Nwoko and his wife, popular actress Regina Daniels

He shared a post saying he was tired of the ongoing drama and wanted people to calm down, which made many people react online.

The couple has been sharing their story on social media, with Regina saying she was mistreated and Ned explaining what allegedly happened

A Nigerian man has gone viral over the unexpected step he took amid the marriage clash between politician Ned Nwoko and his wife, Regina Daniels.

He took to social media to announce what he had just done amid the continuous drama between the couple.

Man takes big step against celebrity couple

The couple, Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels, have been sharing their sides of the story online as their marriage dispute plays out in public.

While Regina Daniels alleged maltreatment, Ned Nwoko also claimed the actress damaged his property and said he had offered her the option of going abroad for rehab.

In the middle of all this, a Nigerian man took an unexpected step against the lawmaker, the actress, her brother, and her mother.

According to a post he shared on his page, @_Nsznn, via X (formerly Twitter), he blocked Ned Nwoko, his wife, and several other people.

On his page, he wrote:

“Enough is enough. Make una have fun.”

He took the step amid the continuous back-and-forth between the couple over their marriage issues, which they have taken to social media.

As the post made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man blocks Regina, Ned Nwoko

@maxl1am noted:

"I don tire for their gist."

@Sby107 noted:

"Like FR!!! I’m also going to do this too because we are all deviating from pressing issues which is tackling terrorism. Funny enough, this is more important! If we trend national issues like this, we will be able to achieve something good."

@Vc_Kareem stressed:

"Just embarrassing themselves everywhere. Including the so called Senator that’s supposed to be a mature man."

@NuJhayhne added:

"Done same since when. tired of seeing their."

@jokerclownnn noted:

"As you mute senator Ned now, if e win share money for Nigerians how you go take know."

@bigbright86 shared:

"They are force me to watch their problems. Any small stroll, and Ned and his family's problems."

@RANDYOF042 noted:

"Very easy cos I don’t know why I see things dah doesn’t concern me."

@who_is_ayo said:

"Was not for once interested gba takes everything."

Read the post below:

