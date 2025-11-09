Activist and politician Omoyele Sowore has reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding the marriage of Senator Ned Nwoko and actress Regina Daniels

Sowore's notable reaction followed a series of allegations circulating on social media platforms

Sowore accused Senator Nwoko of using the police, his political influence, or wealth to suppress victims

FCT, Abuja - Omoyele Sowore, activist and former presidential candidate, has accused Ned Nwoko, senator representing Delta North, of abuse of power and crimes against a minor.

In a post on his verified Facebook page on Sunday, November 9, Sowore said Nwoko, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), "must be held accountable" for his alleged offences.

Senator Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels trade words over drug allegations and arrest. Photos credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng had reported how Nwoko, on Saturday, November 8, responded to Regina Daniels’ previous allegations. In his response, the federal lawmaker accused his estranged wife of being a drug addict who resisted rehabilitation and also said he supported her family financially.

Daniels fired back on Sunday morning, November 9.

In a series of emotional posts and private notes shared online, the Nollywood actress accused the Nigerian politician of manipulation, abuse, and psychological control. She claimed Nwoko created a false narrative to tarnish her name, painting her family as enablers while concealing his actions.

Regina admitted to using drugs, but said her 'ex-husband' weaponised the issue to humiliate her publicly.

The actress accused Nwoko of a calculated pattern of control, isolating her from loved ones and using his influence to intimidate her support system. She also alleged that the senator controlled her physically and medically, saying the legislator asked her to use drugs because it made her romantic.

Furthermore, she claimed that her estranged spouse would detain her whenever she resisted his control, labelling her mentally unwell, only to withdraw such claims whenever she yielded. The popular entertainer added that her phones were often seized for weeks, cutting her off from her family.

Regina Daniels: Sowore blasts Ned Nwoko

Wading into the matter, Sowore, who was in court in October for a case between him and Senator Nwoko, slammed the APC lawmaker.

The activist stated that Regina's revelation that Senator Nwoko married her at 17 amounts to "statutory sexual assault".

He posted:

"The case of APC Senator Prince Ned Nwoko has gone far beyond politics. It now points to serious criminal conduct and gross abuse of power, as revealed by his now-estranged wife, Regina Daniels.

"According to @regina.daniels, Senator Prince Ned Nwoko 'married' her when she was only 17 years old at a time when she was legally a minor under UK law, where Nwoko remains a registered legal practitioner. Any sexual activity following that marriage would, under British law, amount to statutory sexual assault."

New development as Sowore accuses APC’s Ned Nwoko of offences involving a minor. Photo credit: Omoyele Sowore

Source: Facebook

Sowore continued:

"More disturbing are @reginadaniels allegations that Senator Nwoko introduced her to hard drugs while she was still underage and repeatedly forced himself upon her. These are not mere moral failings; they are serious criminal offences that demand investigation and prosecution.

"It is unacceptable for Ned Nwoko to continue parading himself as a lawyer in the United Kingdom while facing these serious allegations. The Law Society of England and Wales must be alerted, and the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) must begin disciplinary proceedings before the Independent Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (SDT) to determine his fitness to practise law in the UK."

Sowore concluded:

"We will not allow Ned Nwoko to continue using the now disgraced Nigeria Police Force, his political influence, or illicit wealth to suppress victims, pervert justice, and trample on human rights in Nigeria or anywhere else in the world.

"Impunity has an expiry date, and that date is now!"

