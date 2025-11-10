Old social media posts by Ned Nwoko’s 5th wife, Laila Charani, have resurfaced online amid tension with Regina Daniels

In the posts, she narrated the challenges and difficulties she faced during her marriage to the billionaire politician

According to reports, Ned and Laila had separated for a while in 2021, with the Moroccan woman declaring that she was done

Nigerians unearthed old social media posts of Senator Ned Nwoko’s Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, complaining about their union.

This comes years after Laila had a falling out with her husband, Ned Nwoko, following the recent saga with his sixth wife, Regina Daniels.

Legit.ng recalls that Ned and Laila separated for a while in November 2021, with Laila claiming that she was done with the marriage and returning to her native Morocco without her children.

In December 2021, Ned explained why their union had dissolved. He charged Laila with infidelity. He also claimed that she ignored their children and was physically abusive to them.

He further claimed she underwent plastic surgery without his knowledge, was erratic, and would go clubbing with another man while the kids were away on a paid vacation.

Days later, Laila posted a WhatsApp message she said was from Ned, in which he demanded that she post an apology to him that he had composed before leaving social media.

Later, Laila openly apologised to Ned, and they reconciled. In her social media post, she wrote:

“This is to my entire Ned Nwoko family. I have realised that I made mistakes. They were not intentional. I listened too much to outsiders, and I have decided to apologize to my husband and other members of the family. I want peace and progress in the family.”

See her old posts below:

Ned Nwoko's 5th wife trends

"How Ned Nwoko nearly beat my mother”: Regina Daniels' brother

Regina Daniels’ brother, Sweezy, made fresh allegations against Senator Ned Nwoko, claiming that he nearly beat their mother.

Sweezy further accused Nwoko of treating his sick niece poorly by sending her away from his house at 3 am.

He also accused the senator of physical aggression toward his staff, including Regina’s former personal assistant, Leya.

