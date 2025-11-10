The Kano state government has said all foreign nationals in Nigeria are guaranteed their safety

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) had advised British citizens against travelling to six northern states in Nigeria

The Kano government said the current administration, under Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, is implementing effective security measures

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano state - The Kano government has described the United Kingdom (UK) advisory on the state as routine.

As reported by The Punch on Monday, November 10, the Kano government said it should not cause public alarm.

Kano government responds after the UK warns citizens against travelling to the northern state. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

It would be recalled that the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) recently recommended that British nationals avoid all but essential travel to Kano, Bauchi, Kaduna, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto, Niger, Kogi, Plateau, Taraba, and parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), warning of rising violent crime and potential flashpoints such as protests.

Kano govt speaks on UK travel advisory

But reacting, the government stated that the Abba Kabir Yusuf-led administration is taking proactive measures on issues of insecurity.

The chief press secretary (CPS) to the governor, Mustapha Muhammad, said the government was actively addressing security challenges in the region, adding that the UK government may not be fully aware of strategies already being implemented locally.

The Punch quoted Muhammad as saying:

“Recently, the governor has taken proactive measures to tackle the issues on the ground.

“In the areas affected, our military and security agencies are working tirelessly to contain the threats. Our security forces have been strategically deployed, especially in border areas where bandits attempt to cross in from Katsina, to ensure the safety of our communities."

Legit.ng reports that Kano state has experienced its own share of insecurity.

On November 1, troops of the Nigerian Army killed 19 bandits during a gun duel.

The gunmen were reportedly moving around Ungwan Tudu in Goron Dutse axis of Shanono.

Personnel of the Nigerian Army eliminate scores of bandits during a recent gun duel in Kano state. Photo credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

In a statement, Babatunde Zubairu, assistant director of public relations at 3 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, said the troops and other security agencies were alerted to the movement of the bandits in the axis.

Zubairu said personnel subsequently raided the location.

He relayed that during the firefight, the gunmen were “neutralised”, while two soldiers and one vigilante lost their lives.

Read more on Nigeria's security challenges:

Reason for persistence of terrorism in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna state, blamed corruption for Nigeria's years-long battle with banditry and terrorism.

Sani stated that terrorists are “afraid” of attacking targets in neighbouring countries like Niger, Chad, and Cameroon, but the same cannot be said of Nigeria.

According to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Nigeria’s defence and security apparatuses, in the past, did not dedicate themselves to the service.

Source: Legit.ng