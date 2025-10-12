Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has linked the alleged killing of Christians in Nigeria to the condemnation of Israel's war in Gaza.

Bwala said the claim started after Vice-President Kashim Shettima reaffirmed Nigeria’s support for a two-state solution on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York last month.

Shettima represented Tinubu at the global event in the United States of America (USA).

Bwala said Western figures began amplifying claims that Christians were being systematically targeted in Nigeria after Shettima’s speech.

As reported by Daily Trust, Bwala stated this during an interview with France 24 in Paris, France.

“Those narratives began to spread after Nigeria condemned the inhumane treatment in Gaza.

“Within 24 hours, a comedian in the U.S., Bill Maher, started pushing this Christian genocide campaign.”

According to Bwala, the claim that Christians are being killed in Nigeria is “false and politically motivated.”

“We strongly object to the notion that there is systematic genocide in Nigeria.

“Yes, we acknowledge there is insecurity, but those pushing a religious narrative are only trying to divide Nigerians.”

The presidential aide said insecurity in Nigeria affects people of all faiths and is not religiously motivated.

He dismissed Senator Ted Cruz’s bill to protect what he called “persecuted Christians in Nigeria.

He also linked the claim to move to undermine Nigeria’s progress under the Tinubu administration.

“It is a cooked-up narrative by the West because they see that we are making gains with the economy and in the fight against insecurity.”

Alleged killings of Christians under Tinubu's govt

Recall that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned what it described as a wave of misinformation regarding alleged targeted killings of Christians in Nigeria.

The ministry warned that such narratives are designed to mislead the United States (US) into designating Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) based on religious persecution claims.

In a statement issued on Friday, March 14, the Nigerian government reaffirmed its commitment to national security.

