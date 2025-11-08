Pastor Adeboye has urged swift Nigerian action against terrorists and mentioned those who should be eliminated amid Trump’s military action threat

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has advised the Nigerian government to take firm internal action in the wake of former United States President Donald Trump’s threat to take military action over reports of Christian persecution in Nigeria.

Speaking on Friday, November 7, during the November Holy Ghost Service at the Redemption City, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Pastor Adeboye urged the government to act swiftly and decisively in tackling insecurity.

Monitored by Legit.ng, the cleric said the fight must go beyond eliminating terrorists alone.

“When giving orders to the service chiefs this time around,” he said, “he should make it clear to them that they are not only to eliminate the terrorists; they should eliminate their sponsors, no matter how influential they may be.”

Adeboye recalls private chat with late Buhari

The cleric explained that his advice followed lessons drawn from a past administration, recalling his private discussions with the late President Muhammadu Buhari after the former leader had directed the military to crush insurgents within three months.

“There was a president, unfortunately, he is dead now, that’s Buhari, who issued such an order. He called the service chiefs and said, ‘I give you three months, get rid of all these Boko Haram people or resign.’ He’s not around to tell you who gave him that advice,” Adeboye disclosed.

He added that Buhari had acted on the counsel but failed to follow through with consequences when the deadline passed.

“He ran with that advice, but he didn't follow it through because he gave the order as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. The security chiefs moved fast, but the work was not done,” Adeboye said.

He added that he later met with Buhari to press for stronger action and accountability.

“I went to see him… I said, ‘Why didn’t you follow through? Because three months passed and the work wasn’t done, why didn’t you proceed with your threat?’

Adeboye urges Tinubu to act swiftly over US threat

Earlier, Enoch Adejare Adeboye urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to move quickly and diplomatically in response to Donald Trump’s military action threat toward Nigeria.

In a sermon at Redeemed Christian Church of God’s Holy Ghost Service, Adeboye advised a “100‑day” window for decisive action against terrorism and insecurity, calling for immediate change.

He recalled advising former President Muhammadu Buhari in private to give service chiefs three months to address Boko Haram, warning that failure to follow through previously led to setbacks.

Adeboye stressed that Nigeria must address internal security challenges promptly, urging the federal government to act decisively to prevent escalation and protect citizens, especially in the face of external warnings from the United States

