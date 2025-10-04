Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye of the RCCG has warned that mockers of the church may not see the end of 2025

The cleric said this was the revelation shown to him by God while speaking at the RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress

Adeboye then urged the critics of the church to desist from their criticism, adding that God did not want the death of any sinner, but their repentance

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has said that some mockers of the church may not see the end of 2025. He then urged RCCG mockers to repent before the end of the year.

Adeboye, while speaking at the church's Holy Ghost Congress, the religious leader said that God revealed to him that mockers would increase, but many of them may not see the end of 2025.

However, the cleric urged the "mockers" to repent, adding that God did not want the death of sinners, but their turning back into the way of the lord. During the sermon, the cleric also called on church members and Christians to pray against the emergence of the Third World War.

Adeboye speaks on World War III

The cleric, while speaking at the church's Holy Ghost congress at the auditorium in Ogun state, recalled that he had earlier prophesied the emergence of the Third World War at the beginning of the year.

Adeboye, while speaking at the church programme, explained that "we are not out of the woods yet", adding that the war may still break out before the end of 2025. He urged the congregants to pray against the war.

According to Adeboye, the prayer should not only be to prevent the war in 2025, not that the war should never happen at all.

This came amid the ongoing escalation in the Middle East, with Israel attacking several neighbours, including Palestine, Iran, Yemen and others. The development of nuclear power has been identified as one of the factors that could fuel a world war.

See the video of Adeboye's sermon here:

Adeboye's wife speaks on encounter with witches

Also speaking at the event, Pastor Folu Adeboye, the wife of the general overseer, disclosed that two witches who tried to kill her confessed to her at the Ebute Metta church years ago. Mrs Adeboye said the witches confessed after they were taught the importance of restitution in the Sunday school.

She encouraged RCCG members not to joke with the power of the holy spirit at all in their lives. Pastor Adeboye’s wife stated this while preaching during a church programme at the RCCG.

See the video of Mrs Adeboye here:

