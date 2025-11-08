Pastor E.A. Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has finally broken his silence about the threat made by USA

President Donald Trump had threatened to said the US military to Nigeria and Adeboye has suggested what should be done

He made his suggestion during a church program broadcast live on the church's Divine Encounter channel on YouTube

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A. Adeboye finally opened up about the threats made against Nigeria by President Donald Trump of USA.

The respected man of God is one of the clergies people believe should have something to say about the threats by Trump and alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria.

Adeboye spoke during a church program which was shared on YouTube by Divine Encounter, an arm of the RCCG.

Here are five major things he said:

1. Government should move fast

Pastor Adeboye said if he was asked to suggest what could be done in the present situation, he would say the government should move fast.

He said the government should also employ diplomatic approach in resoling the situation with Trump.

His words:

"If I were asked to make suggestions, I will say quietly to our government, move fast. Move diplomatically. Move wisely."

2. Find a way to convince Trump

Also, Pastor Adeboye advised the government to find a way to convince President Donald Trump.

According to him, Trump should be convinced to delay his planned action in Nigeria for 100 days.

He said:

"Find a way to convince the president of America to please delay his actions for about a hundred days."

3. Security should get rid of terrorists

Pastor Adeboye said security chiefs should be instructed to get rid of terrorists, after the governments diplomatic interface with Trump.

He said the security chiefs should be told to eliminate the terrorists within a period of 90 days.

Adeboye said the security chiefs should be made to understand that if they are not able to eliminate the terror groups within the 90 days, they would resign.

His words:

"And then get rid of these terrorists within 90 days or resign."

4. Give clear orders to service chiefs

Pastor Adeboye advised the government to give clear and unmistakable orders to the service chiefs.

He said they should be told to get rid of the terrorists and also their sponsors no matter how powerful or highly placed.

His words:

"When giving orders to the service chiefs this time around, they should make it clear to them that they are not only to eliminate the terrorists, they should eliminate their sponsors no matter how influential they may be."

5. Other world powers won't intervene if America attacks

Also, Pastor Adeboye insisted that his advise for diplomatic, fast and wise moves is centered on his belief that if American troops enter Nigeria, other world powers won't intervene.

"When I say our leaders should move fast, move diplomatically and move wisely, we must take note of the fact that if America should attack us, China is not coming to defend us, Russia will not come to defend us. All the so called world leaders, they will talk, they will talk, they will condemn what America had done in strongest terms. But that's all they will do. Britain is not going to come and help us. No other foreign power will come to our aid. This is not the time for joking."

