Despite the stance of the royal families, the ADC to President Tinubu, Lt. Col. Nurudeen Yusuf, will be installed as the new king of Ilemona in Kwara state

Legit.ng reports that Yusuf's appointment followed the demise of his father, late Oba Yusuf Omokanye Oyekanmi, the former Elemona

The Kwara state commissioner for LG, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Hon. Abdullahi Abubakar Bata, confirmed Yusuf's coronation on Saturday and shared further details

Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Lt. Col. Nurudeen Yusuf, will, on Saturday, today, July 13, receive his staff of office as the next Elemona of Ilemona in Oyun local government area (LGA) of Kwara state.

Legit.ng reported that the kingmakers selected the senior military officer to fill the vacancy left by his late father, Oba Yusuf Omokanye Oyekanmi, who died in May 2024, at the age of 95.

Tinubu's ADC accept kingship appointment

However, the Kwara state government later ratified the selection.

In an interview with Daily Trust, on Saturday, Kwara state commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Honourable Abdullahi Abubakar Bata, confirmed that the president’s ADC has accepted his appointment.

“Yes, it is true, he (Yusuf) will receive the staff of office any moment from now,” the commissioner said.

Kwara new king: Tinubu's ADC to appoint placeholder

A former state House of Assembly member from Oyun who pleaded anonymity, also confirmed the development on Saturday.

The former lawmaker disclosed that the monarch "Yusuf", after his installation will appoint a regent to hold forth for him on the throne pending his retirement from the military service.

“Being a security expert and well educated fellow, he is expected to use everything at his disposal to advance the cause of his people”, he submitted.

Also confirming the development, a government house source disclosed that the activities for the ceremony were to commence at 11: am on Saturday, July 13, but “nothing has commenced yet, we are still waiting though”.

Royal families reject Tinubu’s ADC as new King

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that royal families have rejected Lt. Col. Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf, the aide-de-camp (ADC) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the new king of Ilemona.

Prince Afeez Adewale of the Shittu ruling house said the process is already compromised, and it violates the selection process.

Adewale added that it’s not ADC Yusuf’s turn as his late father was the immediate past king, Oba Yusuf Omokanye Oyekanmi.

