A Nigerian couple celebrated as they welcomed a set of twins after waiting for many years in their marriage

The mother was seen in an emotional video walking while holding the newborn babies wrapped in white blankets

Family members and well-wishers gathered around the woman to celebrate and dance with her

A Nigerian family has celebrated the arrival of a set of twins born after 21 years of marriage.

In a video posted on TikTok by @lashedbysteph2 on May 16, 2026, the mother was seen walking with the newborn babies.

A lady celebrates as she welcomes twins after 21 years of marriage. Photo credit: @lashedbysteph2/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The infants were wrapped in a white blanket as people cheered.

Family members celebrate good news after years

Several family members and well-wishers surrounded the woman, dancing and celebrating her arrival from the hospital. A caption on the video indicated that the family waited for over two decades before welcoming the children.

The text on the video reads:

"Congratulations don finally reach our house. After 21 years of marriage we came back with twins. God is great. 😭🎉🎉".

The clip has garnered over 130,000 likes and nearly 4,000 comments on the social media platform.

Reactions as Nigerian couple welcomes children

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the family's post below:

Rejoice said:

"Lord, I’m so scared. 🥲😭3yrs without a child feels like hell not talk of 21yrs lord have mercy on me."

Maro BTC said:

"Nobody is talking about how patient the mother-in-law is."

Angel baby said:

"Congratulation. I receive my twins in Jesus name."

Gracie said:

"Omor, immediately tears rush come down from my eyes, congratulations.👏🎉"

Watch the emotional video below:

Couple welcoms child after 30 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian couple shared their testimony after welcoming their first child following more than 30 years of waiting.

Source: Legit.ng