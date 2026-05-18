Lady Celebrates in Style as She Welcomes Bundle of Joy After 21 Years of Marriage, Many React
- A Nigerian couple celebrated as they welcomed a set of twins after waiting for many years in their marriage
- The mother was seen in an emotional video walking while holding the newborn babies wrapped in white blankets
- Family members and well-wishers gathered around the woman to celebrate and dance with her
A Nigerian family has celebrated the arrival of a set of twins born after 21 years of marriage.
In a video posted on TikTok by @lashedbysteph2 on May 16, 2026, the mother was seen walking with the newborn babies.
The infants were wrapped in a white blanket as people cheered.
Family members celebrate good news after years
Several family members and well-wishers surrounded the woman, dancing and celebrating her arrival from the hospital. A caption on the video indicated that the family waited for over two decades before welcoming the children.
The text on the video reads:
"Congratulations don finally reach our house. After 21 years of marriage we came back with twins. God is great. 😭🎉🎉".
The clip has garnered over 130,000 likes and nearly 4,000 comments on the social media platform.
Reactions as Nigerian couple welcomes children
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the family's post below:
Rejoice said:
"Lord, I’m so scared. 🥲😭3yrs without a child feels like hell not talk of 21yrs lord have mercy on me."
Maro BTC said:
"Nobody is talking about how patient the mother-in-law is."
Angel baby said:
"Congratulation. I receive my twins in Jesus name."
Gracie said:
"Omor, immediately tears rush come down from my eyes, congratulations.👏🎉"
Watch the emotional video below:
Couple welcoms child after 30 years
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian couple shared their testimony after welcoming their first child following more than 30 years of waiting.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng