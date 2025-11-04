A Kwara court delivered a chilling verdict in a robbery case that began with a stolen phone

The judge’s emotional reaction during sentencing left the courtroom tense and silent after the verdict

Two women accused in a separate case walked free after the court’s unexpected decision

A Kwara state High Court sitting in Ilorin has sentenced three men to death by hanging for robbing a man of his Infinix Note 11 smartphone at gunpoint.

Legit.ng correspondent witnessed the court proceedings on Monday, November 3, when Justice M.O. Folorunsho delivered the judgment that left the courtroom tense and emotional.

The convicts, John Ndubusi Nbakogu, Toheeb Suleiman, and Bolakale Quadir, also known as Adaka, were found guilty of armed robbery and illegal possession of firearms.

According to the prosecution, the crime was committed on March 2, 2024, around 6:00 a.m. at Oko Erin area, Ilorin, where the trio allegedly attacked their victim and stole his Infinix Note 11 phone at gunpoint.

Delivering the verdict, Justice Folorunsho appeared emotionally down while reading the judgment.

“The court finds you guilty as charged. You shall be hanged by the neck until you die. May God have mercy on your souls,” the judge said.

The judge’s emotional reaction drew sympathy from some in the courtroom, who expressed sadness that three young men were losing their lives over a phone.

Two women freed of kidnapping, firearms charges

In a separate ruling, the same court discharged and acquitted two women, Aisha Haruna and Rabi Umar Murtala, who had been standing trial for unlawful possession of firearms, aiding kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy.

The women were arrested by operatives of the anti-kidnapping squad on June 25, 2025, in Babanla, Ifelodun Local Government Area, after a vehicle search allegedly uncovered a firearm and 31 live rounds of ammunition.

Justice Folorunsho, however, ruled that, failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, noting that the evidence presented was contradictory.

He also pointed out inconsistencies in the type of weapon presented as evidence; the charge mentioned an AK-47, while testimony indicated an AK-49.

“The prosecution did not establish that the defendants were in possession of the weapon alleged,” the judge said.

The women, one of whom is pregnant, were therefore acquitted and ordered to be released immediately.

Justice Folorunsho further directed their counsel to provide them with transportation to their hometowns in Kaduna and Kanmbi, Moro Local Government Area.

Kano Court hands death sentence in family murder

Earlier, Sagiru Rijiyar‑Zaki was sentenced by a Kano High Court to death by hanging after being found guilty of killing his stepmother, Rabi’atu Sagir, and his sister, Munawara.

The offence occurred on January 7, 2023, in Kutama village, Gwarzo LGA, when the 22-year-old stabbed his stepmother with a screwdriver and strangled his sister with her scarf, the court heard.

Presiding judge Amina Adamu‑Aliyu ruled that the prosecution proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt and ordered the maximum punishment under Section 221(a) of the Kano state Penal Code Law.

