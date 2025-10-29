Anti-narcotics agency, NDLEA, said it will seek the forfeiture of Proxy Night Club after a midnight raid in Lagos

Socialite, Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu, popularly known as Pretty Mike, has landed in serious trouble with Nigerian authorities after the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) raided his popular nightspot, Proxy Night Club, over the weekend.

The NDLEA, in a statement by its spokesperson Femi Babafemi, said it would begin legal proceedings to seize the nightclub following intelligence that a dr¥g-themed party was being held on the premises.

According to the agency, undercover operatives monitored the venue from around 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 25, before storming the club around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

NDLEA, said it will seek the forfeiture of Proxy Night Club after a midnight raid in Lagos.

During the operation, the agency arrested Pretty Mike, his manager, Joachin Millary, and over 100 guests who were allegedly attending the event.

Babafemi disclosed that operatives recovered cartons of illicit substances, including Canadian Lo¥d and laughing gas, from the club’s storage area and some attendees.

He said,

“We are proceeding with legal action to confiscate the club premises and ensure justice is served. Those arrested are being screened to determine their level of involvement.”

The NDLEA used the opportunity to warn nightclub owners, event centres, and property managers across Nigeria not to rent their facilities for drug-related gatherings.

According to Babafemi, such owners risk forfeiting their buildings to the Federal Government if found complicit.

“Hosting or promoting drug parties is a criminal act under the NDLEA Act. The agency will continue to clamp down on these dangerous trends nationwide,” he stated.

While most of the guests were released after counseling, Pretty Mike and his manager remain in NDLEA custody, pending further investigation. The agency said a total of 384.882kg of c@nnabis and other banned substances were seized.

Fans react to Pretty Mike's ordeal

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@nobodylikestola:

"I don’t understand how they will have drg when they will search you before you enter the club"

@fabz_um:

"This now sounds targeted. If Greg’s were found in his club by none, those people should face the law and not seizing his property."

o_y_e_b_a:

"So is this the only club that does this in Lagos ? What about other clubs they use for money laundering? Go and raid Furniture shops that’s were you will find more of this than clubs"

@kingcokes:

"I never wanted to agree this was a witch hunt but i might be forced to, at this point.If it is, why would anyone do this to Pretty Mike, this man has paid his dues in this game, so any form of envy must be a madness & man seems to be very cool & cordial with everyone.Someone who has spent almost 2 decades in the business, from the days of Club UNO (& even Q Club or so) isn’t expected to have his own spot & thrive? Omooooo! I fear una o 😇 It is well"

Over 100 guests, including Pretty Mike, were arrested during the alleged dug-themed event.

