Delta State University, Abraka, has expelled a 200-level Microbiology student, Ezi Ugoma , for four semesters over gross misconduct

The student was found guilty of filming a dying colleague at the university health centre and sharing the video on TikTok

Arise TV presenter Rufai Oseni condemned the decision, urging the Vice Chancellor to reverse the sanction, which he described as “unjustifiable”

The Delta State University, Abraka, has expelled a 200-level Microbiology student, Ezi Ugoma, for four semesters after she was found guilty of gross misconduct by the institution’s Students’ Disciplinary Committee.

According to an official letter dated October 21, 2025, and signed by the Principal Assistant Registrar, Ughwumiakpor A., the student was accused of filming a dying colleague at the university health centre and sharing the clip on TikTok.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Samuel O. Asagba approved the expulsion after the committee’s recommendation. Photo: DELSU

Source: UGC

The university stated that her action violated the matriculation oath taken by all students and contravened ethical conduct within the institution.

The video can be watched here.

Student Found Guilty of Misconduct

The letter revealed that the disciplinary process followed sittings held between August 21 and 25, 2025, during which Ugoma appeared before the committee to defend herself.

The committee subsequently recommended a four-semester rustication, which the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Samuel O. Asagba, approved.

Part of the letter read:

“After due consideration of the committee’s report, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Samuel O. Asagba, has approved the recommendation of the Committee that you be rusticated for four semesters with effect from the 2025/2026 academic session. You are expected to resume studies in the 2027/2028 academic session.”

The university also confirmed that copies of the disciplinary letter were sent to Ugoma’s sponsor and other relevant authorities for necessary follow-up and record purposes.

Public outcry over harsh sanction

Following the decision, reactions trailed the expulsion on social media, with Arise TV presenter, Rufai Oseni, calling on the Vice-Chancellor to reverse the decision.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Oseni described the punishment as “unjustifiable” and pleaded for leniency.

Arise TV presenter Rufai Oseni has appealed to the university to reverse Ugoma’s rustication. Photo: FB/RufaiOseni

Source: UGC

He wrote:

“Good morning, sir. How is work and family? I trust that all is perfectly fine. I’m writing to you this morning regarding an unjustifiable two-year suspension that was given to a 300-level Biotechnology student from Delta State University, Abraka, over a video she uploaded on her TikTok account about girls not getting involved in abortions, as clearly stated in her caption.”

Oseni added that he had sent the video and the disciplinary letter to the Vice Chancellor via Instagram but had not received any response.

He also claimed that Ugoma’s stepfather had ordered her to discontinue her education and return to the village following the sanction.

“In addition to the pandemonium, her stepfather had vehemently told her to kiss her education goodbye forever and that she should prepare to go back to the village. Please, sir, don’t allow this to happen to her. We need your help. Please intervene,” he appealed.

University suspends SUG president, 7 others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the president of the Students’ Union Government (SUG), at the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka, Chinedu Ozoagu, and seven other executives of the union had been suspended indefinitely over alleged involvement in cultism, threats to life, and gross misconduct.

The House of Representatives of the SUG suspended the officials following a petition submitted by Christian Okeke, which indicted them of allegedly harbouring and facilitating the activities of cultists and other non-students within the university environment for monetary gains.

Source: Legit.ng