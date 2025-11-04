A man has reacted to Trump’s warning to President Tinubu following the US leader’s message about alleged genocide in Nigeria

His video gained attention on TikTok, where he shared his honest thoughts about the situation between the two big countries

Many Nigerians immediately trooped to the comment section to share mixed reactions after watching his viral post online

A Nigerian man has expressed his opinion regarding the threat issued by the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, to Bola Tinubu, the President of Nigeria.

This comes after the viral message sent by Donald Trump to the Nigerian government, calling for an end to the alleged genocide in Nigeria against Christians.

Nigerian man reacts to Trump’s message

Just hours after Trump’s message, President Bola Tinubu reacted, dismissing the claims of genocide against Christians and stating that the country stands for unity and the recognition of all faiths.

Amid this, a Nigerian man has labelled the message of the American president as mere publicity, saying Trump cannot do anything but only wants to make headlines.

According to a post he made on his page, @josh__thagreat, via the popular social media platform TikTok, the individual stated that the United States would not waste its resources by coming into Nigeria.

Speaking about the threat, he said:

"I saw the news this morning about the US military wanting to come and intervene for Nigeria. You know what I see? Clout."

He went on to add that he is certain nothing will come out of the threat issued by the president, giving the government five months to carry out whatever plan the president might have in mind.

He continued in the TikTok video:

"They're not coming. I give them till five months’ time, they wouldn’t come. Isn’t it the same US we saw on the news the other time? Waste of investment and time. They wouldn’t do that. We know say US no go come fight."

"They're not interested in your faith. They don't care if you're Muslim, they don't even care if you're Christian. Until you understand the concept of neocolonialism, they only care about what is under your soil. They just want to be on the headline."

He made several other statements in the post, and as the video made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man reacts to Trump’s threat

TopicMoN noted:

"No be small thing."

ALLAH YASA MUDACE shared:

"Tell me my bruh."

@_sammy12 said:

"It is only a fool that believes USA is funding Islamic terrorism. Many people are ignorant of history."

Saeed Adams noted:

"if America try Nigeria they'll fail miserably. th."

JACOB—BEAUTY—LASHES said:

"I swear my brother Loose people cannot be worse."

Watch the video below:

