The United States of America has stated that the country is preparing for possible military action in Nigeria, releasing a now-viral AI-generated video

President Donald Trump noted that the United States may carry out military action in Nigeria if the Bola Tinubu government fails to stop alleged 'genocide against Christians'

The US falsely accused the Nigerian government of genocide against Christians in Africa's most populous nation

Washington, USA - The United States (US) Department of War has released an artificial intelligence (AI) video simulating how it will storm Nigeria to kill "Islamic terrorists".

The defence department of the US, which President Donald Trump renamed the Department of War, insinuated that it is “preparing for action” in Nigeria.

Dominik Tarczyński, a member of the European Parliament, shared the video on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle late on Saturday night, November 1.

Tarczyński tweeted:

"Nigerian Christians will be rescued very soon!"

Legit.ng recalls that Trump said on Saturday, November 1, he had asked the Defence Department to prepare for possible "fast" military action in Nigeria if Africa's most populous country fails to crack down on the killing of Christians.

Nigeria, a country of more than 200 million people and around 200 ethnic groups, is divided between the largely Muslim north and mostly Christian south.

Islamist insurgents such as Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province have wrought havoc in the country for more than 15 years, killing thousands of people, but their attacks have been largely confined to the northeast of the country, which is majority Muslim.

While Christians have been killed, the vast majority of the victims have been Muslims, analysts say.

In central Nigeria, there have been frequent clashes between mostly Muslim herders and mainly Christian farmers over access to water and pasture, while in the northwest of the country, gunmen routinely attack villages, kidnapping residents for ransom.

Netizens react to US War Department's video

Meanwhile, several internet users reacted to the US War Department's video.

Legit.ng captured some reactions on X below:

@PenduProfessor wrote:

"No nation commits to a costly "rescue" mission across an ocean for reasons of simple charity. The US is not eying Nigerian Christians; it is eying the estimated 37 billion barrels of oil reserves and the vast, untapped wealth of Rare Earth Minerals needed for its entire defense and tech industry.

"The US military doesn't act as the global church enforcement arm; it acts as the global resource grabbing agency. The moment "rescue" is invoked, the cost is already tallied in barrels of crude and tons of lithium. The only thing that will be "rescued" very soon is America's industrial supply chain. Don't confuse geopolitical greed with gospel compassion."

@Abyuusuuf_ posted:

"There is no need for us to be scared by the media grabbing propaganda, simplistic stories sell clicks. The security crisis in Nigeria is real, but it is multi-causal and victims include both Muslims and Christians across regions, this is a national problem. not a one-faith target."

@SamboMaiHula commented:

"Instead of all these media propaganda, why don’t you sit and trace the channel of the funds flowing to fuel War in other vcountries just like Representative Scott highlighted with Evidence? Nigeria is a sovereign Country, we are not Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq or Gaza."

@DatNaijaGuy1 wrote:

"We, the Christians in Nigeria, are earnestly waiting for your rescue mission. Just do whatever it will take (sic). We are tired of burying our loved ones. Our eyes have run out of tears. God bless Donald Trump. God bless America."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, signalled readiness to take military action over alleged killings of Christians in Nigeria, echoing a threat from US President Donald Trump that stirred international concern.

In an X post, the US official said that the United States Department of War is preparing for action if Nigeria fails to protect Christians.

