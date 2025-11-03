The United States of America stunningly announced that it is preparing for possible military action in Nigeria

President Donald Trump warned of military action in Nigeria if the Bola Tinubu government failed to stop the alleged Christian genocide

Reacting, Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) questioned Trump’s motives and the American leader's renewed interest in Nigeria

Washington, USA - Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) have faulted the threat by United States (US) President, Donald Trump, to deploy American troops to Nigeria over alleged killings of Christians.

As reported by The Punch on Monday, November 3, the senior lawyers said such a move would amount to an invasion and a violation of Nigeria’s sovereignty under international law.

Trump’s war talk met with objection

Trump has threatened to deploy U.S. military forces to Nigeria if the alleged killing of Christians in the country is not stopped.

On Friday, he designated Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” over what he described as a “mass slaughter” of Christians, directing U.S. lawmakers to investigate.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter.”

By Saturday, November 1, the US President escalated his warning, ordering the Department of War to prepare for “possible action” and threatening to suspend all American aid to Nigeria if the attacks persisted.

Reacting to the development, Adedayo Adedeji (SAN) underscored that under international law, every state retains the right to independence and territorial control without external interference.

Adedeji said:

“In international law, each state has the fundamental right to independence and to exercise full legal power within its territory, free from external dictation.

“The United States cannot just come into Nigeria to fight alleged cases of Christian genocide."

Similarly, constitutional lawyer, Professor Itse Sagay (SAN), said any form of foreign military intervention without the consent of Nigeria’s government would be an “act of aggression.”

Sagay said:

“They can only move in with the consent of our government. They can’t move in by themselves. If they do, it will amount to an act of aggression, which is a capital offence in international law."

