In a strong message, United States (US) President Donald Trump called Nigeria "that now disgraced country"

Trump said the US “may very well go" into Nigeria to completely "wipe out the Islamic terrorists" who are committing "horrible atrocities" against Christians

Amid the US' rage, Legit.ng revisits history and highlights the wars and military conflicts involving Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday, November 1, to announce that he has instructed "our Department of War to prepare for possible action" against the Nigerian government over "the killing of Christians."

In addition to immediately stopping all aid and assistance to Nigeria, Trump said the United States (US) military may go into Nigeria with "guns-a-blazing" to "completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities."

Earlier, the American leader put the West African nation on a US watch list, designating it a "country of particular concern".

Although a war between the US and Nigeria is not envisioned, and the African country's military is not expected to be initially involved even if the US deploys its military assets against terrorists, Washington's pronouncements have caused anxiety in Nigeria.

Amid the concerns, Legit.ng lists the wars and military conflicts involving Nigeria since the country gained independence in 1960.

1. Nigeria–Biafra war (1967–1970)

The Nigerian Civil War (July 6, 1967, to January 15, 1970), also known as the Biafran War, Nigeria-Biafra War, or Biafra War, was an armed conflict fought between Nigeria and the Republic of Biafra. This secessionist state had declared its independence from Nigeria in 1967.

The conflict emerged from political, ethnic, cultural, and religious tensions that preceded the United Kingdom's formal decolonisation of Nigeria from 1960 to 1963.

The main causes of the war in 1966 included a military coup, a counter-coup, and an anti-Igbo 'massacre' in the northern region.

2. Cameroon – Bakassi Peninsula conflict (1980s–2000s)

Political disagreements, a last-minute lawsuit and occasional gun battles had stalled Nigeria's transfer of the Bakassi peninsula to Cameroon.

Although there were diplomatic standoffs, no full-scale war was recorded.

In 2008, Nigeria finally ceded Bakassi land to Cameroon.

The decision followed the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling in 2002, which awarded the peninsula to Cameroon, and the subsequent Green Tree Agreement signed by both countries in 2006. The agreement outlined a peaceful transfer and timeline for the handover, which was completed on August 14, 2008, despite some public outcry and political opposition in Nigeria.

3. Liberia (1990s) and Sierra Leone (1991–2000)

Via the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG), Nigeria launched intervention wars in Sierra Leone and Liberia.

ECOMOG was a West African multilateral armed force established by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

With Olusegun Obasanjo as president at the time, Nigeria largely paid for and led the ECOMOG force that peaked at 15,000 in Liberia, which was also deployed in neighbouring Sierra Leone, according to The New Humanitarian.

