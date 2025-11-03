A Nigerian woman who is a prophetess claimed she saw President Donald Trump in a vision intervening to protect Christians in West Africa

The woman shared her vision on Facebook on January 21, 2020, and it has resurfaced on social media

The old post went viral after the American President shared his intention to intervene in Nigeria due to the alleged killing of Christians

A woman has gone viral on social media after she appeared to have correctly predicted the latest wave of remarks President Donald Trump directed at Nigeria.

In recent days, the American president has alleged that Christians are being killed in Nigeria and that his country might intervene militarily to bring the situation to a stop.

Now, an old social media post by a woman identified as Maudlyn Adaeze Ekwueme has resurfaced and gone viral.

In the post, which has been reshared multiple times on Facebook and X, the woman claimed she saw President Trump in a vision swinging into action in two West African countries to protect Christians.

She specifically mentioned Nigeria in the post but did not mention the other West African country.

She had said in the post shared on January 21, 2020:

"I saw President Donald Trump swing into action to protect the Christian Faith in two countries in west Africa. Nigeria and other!"

Donald Trump alleges killing of Chrstians in Nigeria

Donald Trump is now alleging that Christians are being killed in Nigeria, but the Nigerian Government has pushed back on the claim.

Trump had said:

"Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass sla/ughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a "COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN"-But that is the least of it. When Christians, or any such group, is slaug/htered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done! I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter, and report back to me. The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other Countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!"

President Bola Tinubu's response

However, President Bola Tinubu has insisted that his government has been working hard to nip the situation in the bud.

The president said:

"Nigeria stands firmly as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty. Since 2023, our administration has maintained an open and active engagement with Christian and Muslim leaders alike and continues to address security challenges which affect citizens across faiths and regions. The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians."

Reactions as woman shares her prediction about Trump

Uju Glory said:

"I remember this post like it was just yesterday. Let the will of God be done in Nigeria."

Silver Solomon said:

"The vision may tarry but it shall surely come to pass."

