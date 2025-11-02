A Nigerian man went viral on social media after weighing in on recent international comments about Nigeria

He used the platform to explain key aspects of Nigeria’s sovereignty and international law, educating many who were unclear on the subject

The post drew significant attention, with users flooding the comment section to share their thoughts

A Nigerian man has mentioned one thing the President of America, Donald Trump, can’t do unless he gets approval from the President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, amid claims of genocide against Christians in the country.

This is coming barely 24 hours after Trump issued a statement on X, formerly Twitter, directing the Nigerian government to immediately put an end to the alleged genocide or killing of Christians.

Nigerian man comments on sensitive issue

While there is no evidence to support the claims about genocide in the country, the Trump administration claimed he had already given a specific order to the Department of War to protect Christians in Nigeria against attacks by extremists.

Amid this, a Nigerian man took to social media to voice his opinion and speak about the issue.

According to a post made available by a user, @de_generalnoni, via a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), he mentioned that it is impossible for Trump to take certain steps unless he gets approval from the President of Nigeria, as he respects sovereignty.

He stated that the army or soldiers of the United States can’t enter Nigeria unless Bola Tinubu approves it.

His statement:

"Let me repeat again, Trump can’t send the U.S. Army to Nigeria except Tinubu asks for support."

As he said this, he explained further, educating many individuals who don’t understand the situation.

He added:

"Nigeria is a sovereign nation; most of you educated illiterates really don’t understand international laws!"

Nigerian man comments on US-Nigeria issue. Photo source: Twitter/officialABAT/WhiteHouse

Sending a message to those who believe the United States government could just send soldiers into Nigeria without following due process, he wrote:

"Get yourself educated and stop embarrassing yourself online."

As the post made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man explains international laws

@adex_smithjr noted:

"Bold of you to think The US follows international law."

@obodo360Degress stressed:

"No be invasion I de reason ooo. Na the sanction. EU will sanction us too, Our currency go kpeme ! Food go cost. The ordinary man go suffer. Na economic war we de talk about here."

@JoojoAppiah added:

"If they decide to break those laws there's nothing the international community will do but wait for their cut of the oil proceeds."

@Pasalic13 shared:

"Lmao, you seem not to understand that it is USA you’re talking about, Israel that entered into Qatar without approval and killed hamas leaders nko."

@Badu_thinkwell noted:

"Fk International laws: Ukraine, Libya, Iraq, Gaza etc are typical examples. Who asked them? Gaddafi? Zelenski askd? Sadam? All they need is a trumped up charge and manipulate the gullible ones who desire power booom! country will be in ruins. We have seen it over and over."

@FridayDenco stressed:

"Have done my research. Instead of you to hold your leaders accountable and charge them to be active in ending the insurgent in Nigeria. This werey they argue if US can send military or not."

@AmosOluwatoye said:

"International Politics is more powerful than international law that is why international law cannot override the decision of some powerful nations. These nations are called international political hegemons."

