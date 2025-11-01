Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Washington, DC, USA - United States President Donald Trump has designated the Federal Republic of Nigeria over allegations of targeting killings of Christians in the country.

Trump said radical Islamists are responsible for the mass killings of Christians in the northern part of Nigeria.

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria as thousands of Christians are being killed.

“The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria and numerous other Countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!

Nigerians react as Trump blacklists Nigeria over Christian genocide

@Maga_Yila

Donald Trump don put mouth. No more Muslim/Muslim ticket.

@chineduokoli_

Muslim-Muslim ticket emboldened the terrorists. The inability of Tinubu to make a law to curtail these people still amazes me

@Balatic

Replying to @SecRubio and @POTUS

Thank you so much, Sec Rubio. Removing the Muslim-Muslim junta that stole the election in 2023 is the first step to stopping the genocide. We simply request that you support us come 2027 in stopping them from repeating the treason they committed in 2023 to take power. Thank you.

@maryam_skits

The Muslim-Muslim ticket made it very difficult and impossible for Tinubu's regime to deny this Christian genocide. Reno Omokri, Bwala, FFK, some horrible Christian leaders, shame on you all for downplaying this regime's Christian genocide.

@Nwabunwagu

See what the Muslim/Muslim ticket and Islamic ideology have landed us into. Stop killing people in the name of Allah, you say no, now see it.

@Mazehova

Replying to @aonanuga1956

Keep deceiving yourselves. Nobody will believe a government of Muslim Muslim ticket that rigged its way to power against our norms. @POTUS had already started wielding the axe with the revocation of the visa of a professor of cultism and gbajue.

@OnyebuchiO45673

This failed Coup against Tinubu was unsuccessful because it lacked Federal Character, no southerner, no Christian; in fact, it’s a Muslim /Muslim coup. “I go lie for you!” Nigeria is sitting on a time bomb.

Source: Legit.ng