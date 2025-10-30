New Political Parties: INEC Approves 8 Associations for Next Level, Full List Emerges
FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that eight associations have successfully completed the initial documentation stage required to proceed towards full political party registration ahead of the 2027 general election.
The announcement follows the Commission’s review meeting held on Thursday, October 30, where progress on the ongoing registration process was assessed.
INEC portal closed after one-month submission window
A statement released via X, and signed by Sam Olumekun, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, noted that INEC explained that the associations were shortlisted from an earlier group of 14 pre-qualified groups briefed by the Commission in September.
According to the electoral body, a dedicated online portal for document submission was opened from Wednesday, 18 September to Friday, 18 October 2025.
“As of Saturday, 19 October 2025, eight out of the fourteen pre-qualified associations successfully completed the upload of all necessary information and documentation,” the Commission said.
Full list of approved associations
The eight associations that advanced in the process are:
- All Democratic Alliance (ADA)
- Citizens Democratic Alliance (CDA)
- Abundance Social Party (ASP)
- African Alliance Party (AAP)
- Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA)
- Green Future Party (GFP)
- National Democratic Party (NDP)
- Peoples Freedom Party (PFP)
Next step: Verification and compliance review
INEC emphasised that the next phase will involve a detailed assessment of all documents submitted to ensure compliance with constitutional and legal requirements.
“This stage will ensure conformity with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Electoral Act 2022, and the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties (2022),” the statement noted.
INEC reiterates commitment to transparency
The Commission pledged to maintain fairness and integrity throughout the registration process.
“We reaffirm our commitment to inclusivity, transparency, and the deepening of Nigeria’s democratic culture,” INEC said.
Formerly, INEC has disclosed that only 14 of the 171 associations, including the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), seeking to be registered as political parties, have passed through the first stage of the process.
INEC chairman told what to do on resumption
Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu swore in the newly appointed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, on Thursday, October 23, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
The president noted that the appointment and approval of Amupitan by the executive and the national assembly, "as electoral chairman, is a testament to your capacity and the confidence reposed in you by both the executive and the legislative arm of government."
Tinubu further told the new INEC chairman that “no electoral process is flawless", and urged that "it is essential to continue to strengthen the electoral institutions.” He then urged Amupitan to protect the integrity of elections in Nigeria and the electoral system.
