The Nigeria Customs Service dismissed reports of a final 2025 recruitment list circulating online

Hon Lawan Hussaini Dala criticised the Customs recruitment process for alleged regional imbalance

The Kano Assembly ordered a probe into recruitment figures amid fairness and equity concerns

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has reacted to reports circulating on social media claiming that the final list for its 2025 recruitment exercise has been released.

In a statement on Wednesday, October 29, the Service clarified that it had not issued any new list and that all official recruitment updates were communicated only through the NCS Recruitment Update Portal.

The Nigeria Customs Service makes an important announcement about the 2025 recruitment list. Photo credit: @CustomsNG

Source: Facebook

“The Service wishes to categorically state that the publication did not originate from the Nigeria Customs Service or any of its authorised communication channels,” the statement read.

The NCS urged applicants and members of the public to disregard the false information, emphasising that it remains committed to a transparent and credible recruitment process.

Recruitment process explained

Providing clarity, the Customs Service explained that the recruitment exercise began with an official advertisement on 27 December 2024, attracting 573,523 applications across the Superintendent, Inspectorate, and Customs Assistant cadres, Daily Trust reported.

After a rigorous screening process, 286,697 candidates were shortlisted for the first phase of the Computer-Based Test (CBT). The Service noted that only successful candidates under the Superintendent Cadre were invited to the second phase of the test.

“This stage, which will hold across designated centres within the six geopolitical zones, aligns with candidates’ states of origin and forms part of the Service’s commitment to transparency, merit, and inclusiveness in its recruitment process,” the statement added.

The Service reaffirmed its dedication to a free, fair, and credible selection process, in line with global best practices and the Federal Character principle.

Lawmaker alleges imbalance in recruitment exercise

In the meantime, the Kano state House of Assembly Majority Leader, Hon. Lawan Hussaini Dala, expressed fears of what he claimed was an imbalance in the recruitment process of the Customs Service. ThisDay reported.

Speaking in plenary on Wednesday, Dala attributed the recruitment process for disproportionately preferring the states in the South-Western part of Nigeria.

"I am present at this level to protest the way and mode recruitment exercise is going on in the Nigeria Customs Service. To us, there is injustice. The Federal Character that was burdened with the responsibility of ensuring for the right and fair sharing wasn't taken into consideration," he declared.

The legislator assumed that of the 1,785 candidates working around the country, South-West got 812 positions and North-West around 7 percent of all the available positions.

"Lagos received 207 alone, Ogun 145, Ondo 132, Osun 127, Oyo 108, and Ekiti 93. The South-West region as a whole received over half of the recruits in the country," Dala deplored.

He compared them with the northern states' figures, announcing, "In the North-West, Kano received only 31, Katsina 20, Jigawa 18, and Zamfara 16. This is unacceptable and unforgivable."

NASS orders probe into recruitment figures

The Nigeria Customs Service releases an official statement concerning the 2025 recruitment list. Photo credit: @SenateNGR

Source: Getty Images

Following Dala’s remarks, the Speaker of the House directed the relevant House Committee to investigate the recruitment figures and report back for further legislative action.

The development has sparked renewed debate over fairness and regional representation in federal recruitment processes, even as the Customs Service maintains that its selection remains guided by merit and national equity.

NCS advises junior cadre applicant to take pretest

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced that shortlisted applicants for the Inspectorate and Customs Assistant cadres who are yet to take their pre-test must do so before 11:00 p.m. on Monday, 6th October 2025.

The pre-test, which commenced on Saturday, 4th October 2025, is designed to help candidates familiarise themselves with the online test platform ahead of the main recruitment examination.

Source: Legit.ng