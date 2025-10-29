A Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the permanent forfeiture of $49,700 recovered from ex-INEC REC Nura Ali during the 2023 general election

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the permanent forfeiture of $49,700 recovered from Dr Nura Ali, the former Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Sokoto state, during the 2023 general election.

Court rules in favour of ICPC application

Delivering judgment, Justice Emeka Nwite granted the order following a motion filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

While presenting the application, Osuobeni Akponimisingha, counsel to the ICPC, informed the court that the commission had complied with an earlier interim order directing the temporary forfeiture of the money.

He explained that a public notice was issued, inviting anyone with legitimate claims to the funds to come forward and show cause why the money should not be permanently forfeited to the federal government, The Cable reported.

“Since the publication, no one has come forward to claim ownership of the funds or filed any objection before this honourable court.

“We therefore seek an order forfeiting the sum of $49,700 to the federal government in view of the processes filed from interim forfeiture to this stage, my lord,” he added.

In his ruling, Justice Nwite described the application as “meritorious” and therefore granted it.

“I have listened to the submission of the learned counsel to the applicant and reviewed the affidavit evidence before me. I am satisfied that the application is meritorious. Consequently, it is hereby granted,” the judge ruled.

Background of the case

On 30 December 2024, the same court had ordered the temporary forfeiture of the money after the ICPC, in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS), filed a motion ex parte marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1846/2024, Vanguard reported.

The motion, filed on 24 December 2024, sought an interim order to seize the funds discovered at Ali’s residence during a search operation by DSS operatives.

In its affidavit, the ICPC alleged that the $49,700 was suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity, purportedly received as bribe money while Dr Ali served as INEC REC for Sokoto State.

“The alleged moveable property is not the legitimate earning of Dr Ali as Resident Electoral Commissioner. It is suspected to be proceeds of crime," the affidavit read.

The Commission further noted that INEC does not pay its officials in foreign currency, arguing that the funds were unlawfully obtained.

DSS recovered cash during search

According to the affidavit deposed by Iliya Markus, a litigation officer with the ICPC, the money was recovered by DSS operatives during a search conducted at Ali’s residence in Kano.

Markus revealed that during interrogation, Dr Ali admitted receiving $150,000 from former Sokoto governors Aminu Tambuwal and Aliyu Wamakko, claiming it was given to him as a personal gift.

The affidavit also disclosed that Ali later wrote to the DSS requesting the release of the seized funds.

No opposition to forfeiture

After granting the interim forfeiture order, the court directed the ICPC and DSS to deposit the money in an escrow account with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and publish a public notice to allow interested persons to come forward.

However, with no objections filed within the stipulated time, Justice Nwite has now ruled that the $49,700 be permanently forfeited to the federal government.

The ruling marks a significant development in the ongoing efforts to ensure accountability and transparency in Nigeria’s electoral and public service systems.

