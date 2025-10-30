The Federal Government has released the shortlist for the NSCDC, Immigration, Fire Service, and Correctional recruitment CBT Over 1.9 million Nigerians applied for the recruitment exercise before the portal closed in August Applicants are urged to verify their shortlisting status only via the official CDCFIB portal to avoid scams

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced the release of names of shortlisted candidates for the computer-based test in the ongoing recruitment into four key paramilitary agencies.

Secretary to the Board, retired Maj.-Gen. Abdulmalik Jubril, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Wednesday, October 29, in Abuja.

The CDCFIB cautions job seekers against fake agents, stressing that its recruitment exercise remains transparent and free for all applicants. Photo credit: @CDCFIB

Source: Twitter

The concerned agencies are the Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Fire Service, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Candidates to check portal for CBT details

According to Jubril, applicants who submitted entries for any of the listed agencies are to visit the official recruitment portal from Thursday, October 30, 2025, to verify their shortlisting status and access details of their computer-based test.

“From Thursday, October 30, 2025, candidates are to check if they have been shortlisted for the next stage of the exercise, as well as centres for the Computer-Based Test (CBT). Shortlisted candidates are further requested to take note of the venue, date, as well as time scheduled for the CBT,” the statement read.

Board cautions against fake recruitment portals

The Board advised applicants to rely solely on the official portal and avoid unofficial channels or social media pages impersonating the recruitment board.

Jubril reminded Nigerians that the federal government recruitment process remains free of charge, warning against fraudsters exploiting desperate job seekers.

No fewer than 1,911,141 Nigerians applied for the recruitment exercise before the portal closed on August 11.

FG to train 10,000 youths in high-paying oil and gas skills

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has launched an ambitious Oil and Gas Field Readiness Training Programme designed to equip over 10,000 young Nigerians with high-demand technical skills needed in the energy sector.

The initiative aims to strengthen local participation in new and ongoing oil and gas projects while closing the persistent skill gaps in key operational areas.

The NCDMB is part of President Tinubu's renewed hope drive to uplift Nigerian youths from poverty. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: Facebook

NCDMB launches strategic skills development drive

According to the NCDMB executive secretary, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, the programme was developed after careful review of expatriate quota applications submitted by industry operators.

It identifies critical technical roles where Nigerian professionals remain underrepresented.

The skill areas, Premium Times reported, were also validated through consultations with the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), and Petroleum Contractors Trade Section (PCTS).

Ogbe said the training would focus on ten core disciplines, including subsea engineering, underwater welding, control and automation, geoscience, production and maintenance, quality assurance, and digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics.

The programme, he explained, aligns with Section 10(1b) of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act, which prioritises Nigerians for training and employment opportunities within the sector.

FG launches new online portal to provide free loans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government had officially opened the application portal for YouthCred, a new initiative that provides Nigerian youths, especially NYSC members and young entrepreneurs, access to loans without the usual hurdles of collateral or a long credit history.

The programme, powered by the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CrediCorp), is part of a broader move to transform Nigeria’s credit culture and financially empower the next generation.

Source: Legit.ng