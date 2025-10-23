Tinubu Tells New INEC Chairman What to Do: "No Election is Flawless"
- President Bola Tinubu has told Professor Joash Amupitan, the new INEC chairman, the road to take during his swearing-in at the State House in Abuja on Thursday, October 23
- The president, in his address, explained that there was never an election that was flawless, while challenging the new INEC boss
- According to Tinubu, the appointment and approval of Amupitan by the executive and legislature were a testament to the confidence reposed in the new INEC chairman
President Bola Tinubu swore in the newly appointed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, on Thursday, October 23, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
The president noted that the appointment and approval of Amupitan by the executive and the national assembly, "as electoral chairman, is a testament to your capacity and the confidence reposed in you by both the executive and the legislative arm of government."
Tinubu charges new INEC chairman on election
Tinubu further told the new INEC chairman that “no electoral process is flawless", and urged that "it is essential to continue to strengthen the electoral institutions.” He then urged Amupitan to protect the integrity of elections in Nigeria and the electoral system.
On Thursday, October 9, Tinubu nominated Amupitan as the substantive chairman of the electoral body to the Council of State, during their meeting in Abuja. The council approved the appointment and was subsequently screened and confirmed by the national assembly on Thursday, October 16.
The appointment of Amupitan came after the former national chairman of the electoral body, Mahmood Yakubu, departed the role after spending 10 years of two terms in the position.
According to the president, Nigeria's 25 years of unbroken democracy must be sustained, and that can be done through a credible electoral system, adding that "the integrity of our electoral system must be beyond reproach.”
Nigerians react as Tinubu addresses new INEC chairman
The video of the address of Tinubu to Amupitan, which was shared by Dada Olusegun, the special assistant to the president on social media, has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:
Danny expressed confidence in the new INEC chairman:
"We believe swearing Mr Amupitan in as the chairman of the INEC will indeed bring electoral reformation that assures electoral credibility, transparency and neutrality."
Jagaban Warrior commended Amupitan's appointment:
"A strong message of trust and responsibility from the President. Nigeria needs leaders who will protect the sanctity of our elections."
Brother Bernard said:
"If you want to hear the truth from an African politician, make sure he’s not reading it from a paper."
Opeyemi Hassan criticised the appointment:
"They should just remove that Independent in INEC and replace it with TINUBU NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION, TNEC."
Gbotemi congratulated Amupitan:
"Congratulations, Mr INEC chairman."
See the video of Tinubu's full speech here:
