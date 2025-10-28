Armed robbers ambushed a bank customer near Oyo State Secretariat and stole a huge sum of money

A police officer sustained serious injuries while confronting the robbers during the attack

Police launched a full-scale manhunt for the suspects and urged residents to provide credible information

Ibadan, Oyo state - Residents of Ibadan were left in panic on Monday, October 28, after a daylight armed robbery near the Oyo state Secretariat, Agodi, during which a bank customer was ambushed and robbed of a large sum of money, while a police officer sustained serious injuries in the ensuing confrontation.

Robbers trail and attack victim near secretariat

Oyo: Armed Robbers Ambush Customer With Large Cash, Wound Police Officer in Brazen Attack

Source: Getty Images

According to the Oyo State Police Command, the robbers trailed the victim, who was driving a metallic grey Nissan Primera with registration number EPE 901 PS, and struck around 8 a.m. along Secretariat Road.

Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Ibadan on Monday.

“A bank depositor traveling in a metallic grey Nissan Primera was tracked and forcibly robbed of a substantial, yet-to-be-ascertained amount of cash,” Osifeso said.

He added that preliminary investigations revealed the robbers had monitored the victim’s movement before carrying out the attack.

Police officer injured in gunfire exchange

Osifeso disclosed that one police officer was badly wounded when operatives on patrol confronted the robbers to prevent further violence.

“An officer attached to the Oyo State Police Command sustained severe injuries during a confrontation that arose when his team engaged the suspects in a bid to thwart their plans of causing more harm,” he said.

The injured officer is currently receiving treatment at a secure medical facility, and no deaths have been recorded, the police spokesperson added.

Police launch manhunt for suspects

The Oyo Police Command has begun a full-scale investigation and manhunt for the armed robbers. Osifeso appealed to residents to remain calm and assist law enforcement officers with credible information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

“We urge anyone with useful information about the robbery to approach the nearest police station. All shared intelligence will be treated with utmost confidentiality,” he assured.

Recent rise in daylight robberies

Oyo: Armed Robbers Ambush Customer With Large Cash, Wound Police Officer in Brazen Attack

Source: Getty Images

Monday’s attack adds to growing concerns about security in Oyo state. In August 2025, Ojo Peters, publisher of Daily Monitor Online and media aide to Sat Guru Maharaj Ji, was killed in a daylight robbery at Oke-Ado in Ibadan South-West Local Government Area.

Residents are now urging authorities to strengthen surveillance and patrols around banks and major financial corridors to curb similar incidents.

15-year-old serial robbery suspect nabbed by police

Meanwhile, previously, Legit.ng reported that the Gombe state Police Command has arrested a 15-year-old boy, Abubakar Aliyu of Tudun Wada Shamaki Quarters, over multiple cases of armed robbery and theft across the Federal Low-Cost area of Gombe metropolis.

According to the police, the arrest followed a swift investigation after a robbery was reported on Wednesday, October 15.

Police spokesperson DSP Buhari Abdullahi confirmed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday, October 22, saying the operation led to the recovery of several stolen items.

Source: Legit.ng