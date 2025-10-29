Anambra police have banned vigilante groups from appearing at polling stations in uniform ahead of the state's November 8 election

CP Ikioye Orutugu warned that only police and statutory agencies will handle election security duties

The ban signals a tougher security stance as police tighten control ahead of Anambra’s high-stakes poll

Ahead of the November 8, 2025, governorship election in Anambra state, the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Ikioye Orutugu, has banned members of the Agunechemba vigilante group and other local security outfits from participating in election duties.

Anambra police ban non-state security groups from election duties, give reasons. Photo credit: OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The police boss issued the warning on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, during a sensitization tour of Ihiala local government area of the state, where he met with community leaders, including Agunechemba Commander, Chief A.K Ilobi, and President General of Ihiala, Hon. Levy Omatu, to strengthen cooperation ahead of the polls.

The police commissioner emphasised that election security remains the constitutional duty of the Nigeria Police Force and other statutory security agencies, not community-based security groups and non-state actors like Agunechemba and Udo Ga-Achi security operatives.

He warned, "Every Agunechemba member should stay away from polling units. You are citizens like everyone else. All you need to do is to vote peacefully and go back to your respective houses. From 6 p.m on the eve of the election, that is, November 7, 2025, no vigilante should appear in uniform anywhere close to any polling station."

He expressed heartfelt joy that peace is gradually returning to Ihiala, and further assured of improved police presence and support in Ihiala and its environs.

"The Nigerian police, Anambra state command, encourages citizens and residents of the state to remain peaceful, vigilant, and supportive of security agencies to ensure a safe and credible election come November 8, 2025," the commissioner said.

Speaking, the Agunechemba commander, Chief Ilobi, described the police commissioner's visit as timely, and noted that although normalcy is returning to the Ihiala area, the police need more vehicles and infrastructure to sustain the tempo.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng correspondent, the police commissioner, throwing more light on reasons for directing Agunechemba and Udo Ga-Achi not to go to any polling station on uniform, the commissioner emphasized that having non-state actors in uniform at polling stations could lead to confusion and potential conflicts; and explained that to ensure a peaceful electoral process, only officially recognized security personnel like police, civil defense, etc should be present to manage order.

“Stay away from polling units,” Anambra police tell vigilante and local guards. Photo credit: Anadolu / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

He added:

"The presence of vigilante groups could intimidate voters and disrupt the democratic process. It is very important to create an environment where all citizens feel safe to exercise their right to vote without fear of coercion or influence."

"Possibility for misunderstandings or confrontations between vigilante members and police or electoral officials could escalate into violence. By restricting the Agunechemba vigilante's presence, we aim to minimize the risk of conflict during the exercise."

"Again, police officers are accountable to the law and operate under strict regulations. Allowing vigilante groups to participate in the security of polling stations could lead to a lack of accountability and oversight, undermining public trust in the electoral process."

"It is crucial for security efforts during elections to be coordinated and integrated under the supervision of the police. This ban allows for a unified approach to securing polling stations, ensuring that all security measures are executed effectively and in compliance with legal standards."

The commissioner reiterated that free and fair elections must be protected from any form of interference, and pointed out that the presence of unauthorised individuals at polling units could compromise the integrity of the election and the legitimacy of the outcomes.

He further urged residents to remain law-abiding and report suspicious activities through the command's emergency lines: 112 or 07039194332.

Obi Cubana's brother leads Soludo’s Anambra campaign

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ike Cubana, elder brother to businessman-entrepreneur Obi Cubana, has been appointed chairman of the APGA Governorship Campaign Council in Idemili South, ahead of the Chukwuma Soludo re-election bid.

Cubana pledged to tour all wards within his local government area to mobilise support for Soludo’s November 8, 2025, election, emphasising the need for his hometown to deliver strong results for APGA.

He stated the Oba community now has “a stake” in delivering the governor, linking their previous low turnout to the urgency of success this time.

Source: Legit.ng