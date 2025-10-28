Lagos State Rescue Team saves a mentally unstable woman after a distress alert via Instagram

The woman, who took an Uber to Panti Police Station, now receives care at a rehabilitation centre

Officials commend the public’s vigilance and urge residents to use the “See Something, Say Something” policy

A swift intervention by the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development has led to the rescue of a mentally unstable woman after a distress call was received through social media.

The ministry’s Rescue Team responded immediately following the report and assisted the woman, who appeared to be in a confused state.

Lagos authorities have taken the lady to rehabilitative center. Photo: X/LASG, Getty

Source: Facebook

According to information gathered, the woman, described as well-dressed, had taken an Uber ride from Lekki to the Panti Police Station.

On arrival, she reportedly attempted to lodge a complaint against the sun. The incident drew the attention of concerned members of the public, who alerted the authorities through the ministry’s verified Instagram page.

Ministry commends quick response of rescue officers

Officials confirmed that the woman was safely taken to one of the state’s rehabilitation centres, where she is receiving medical and psychological treatment to aid her recovery.

The Honourable Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Mobolaji Abubakre Ogunlende, praised the prompt and professional conduct of the Rescue Team.

He described their action as a testament to the ministry’s commitment to public safety and welfare.

Commissioner Mobolaji Ogunlende commends the quick response of the rescue officers. Photo: FB/Mobolaji Abubakre Ogunlende

Source: Facebook

He noted that the intervention reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to support vulnerable individuals in society through effective community reporting and quick response measures.

Public urged to report life-threatening situations

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Pharm. (Mrs.) Toyin Oke-Osanyintolu, called on residents to remain alert and report any case that could endanger life or public safety.

She reiterated the state’s “See Something, Say Something” initiative, which encourages community involvement in safeguarding citizens.

She advised members of the public to reach the ministry through its official emergency line, 0913 205 5075, whenever similar incidents occur. According to her, timely reports often make the difference between life and tragedy.

Source: Legit.ng