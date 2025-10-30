President Tinubu charged new service chiefs to end the long-running security crisis and deliver decisive results

Tinubu praised the military for reclaiming territories from terrorists but warned of evolving threats across the North and South

The president urged innovation and technology in defence operations and pledged full government support to security forces

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has charged Nigeria’s newly appointed service chiefs to deliver decisive results in tackling insecurity across the country, declaring that the nation must not allow the crisis that began in 2009 to continue.

The president gave the directive during the decoration ceremony for the new military chiefs at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday, October 30.

Tinubu harps on peace security as top priority

Tinubu emphasised that the ceremony marked a renewed commitment to protecting citizens and stabilising the nation.

“Today’s ceremony is beyond the symbolism of decoration. It marks the beginning of our renewed effort to ensure the peace and security of all Nigerians,” he said.

Via X, Tinubu stressed that meaningful development cannot take place without safety, adding,

“Security is an essential element without which everything else is rendered meaningless.”

Military praised but warned of evolving threats

The president acknowledged the sacrifices of the armed forces in reclaiming territories previously held by terrorists and rescuing kidnapped citizens.

“In dark times, when terrorists and armed marauders held significant portions of our land, our gallant armed forces rose to the challenge,” Tinubu noted. “We have restored peace to many areas previously under siege.”

However, he cautioned that threats are evolving and must be confronted swiftly.

“Security threats are constantly evolving, constantly mutating. Of grave concern to our administration is the recent emergence of new armed groups in the North-Central, North-West, and parts of the South. We must not allow these new threats to fester. We must be decisive and proactive," Tinubu said.

‘Smash the new snakes right in the head’, Tinubu charges

Tinubu delivered a strong warning to the military leadership, insisting that Nigerians expect results rather than excuses.

“I charge you to carry out your duties with patriotic zeal. Nigerians expect results, not excuses.

“Let us smash the new snakes right in the head. We cannot allow the crisis that began in 2009 to persist any longer," he stated.

Innovation and technology to drive operations

The president urged the security heads to be strategic and adopt technological solutions to stay ahead of criminal groups.

“Let’s stay ahead of those who seek to threaten our peace. Let us deploy technology where necessary,” he said.

Tinubu pledges support

Tinubu assured the military of full support from his administration, promising resources to enable effective operations.

“I promise to provide all the support you need to get the job done,” the president affirmed.

He concluded by praying for the safety of the nation’s troops:

“May God continue to keep our armed forces safe.”

