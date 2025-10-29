The African continent has many old political leaders occupying the office of the president across the continent

President Paul Biya of Cameroon is the oldest at the age of 92 and has been in power since 1982

In this article, Legit.ng compiled the list of the top ten oldest presidents on the continent of Africa after the re-election of President Biya of Cameroon

The re-election of President Paul Biya in Cameroon after spending 43 years in office has got people talking.

The victory of the 92-year-old is a reminder that Africa is home to some of the world’s most seasoned political leaders.

As reported by The Nation, these African leaders have helped shape the destiny of their nations over decades.

Top 10 Africa’s oldest presidents

1. Paul Biya of Cameroon – 92 Years Old

Paul Biya is the world’s oldest serving president and the longest-ruling non-royal national leader. He has been in power since November 6, 1982.

2. Jean-Lucien Savi de Tové of Togo – 86 Years Old.

Jean-Lucien Savi de Tové is the oldest person ever to become President in Togo. He assumed office on May 3, 2025.

3. Alassane Ouattara of Cote D'ivoire - 83 Years Old

Alassane Ouattara has been the President of the Ivory Coast since 2010.

4. Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea – 83 Years Old.

Teodoro Obiang is Africa’s longest-serving president after gaining power in 1979.

5. Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe – 82 Years Old

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been Zimbabwe's President since 2017.

6. Yoweri Museveni (Uganda) – 81 Years Old

President Yoweri Museveni has been in office for 39 years since 1986.

7. Denis Sassou Nguesso of Republic of Congo – 81 Years Old

President Denis Sassou Nguesso became the leader of the Republic of Congo in 1979.

8. Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria) – 79 Years Old

Abdelmadjid Tebboune became Algeria's President in 2019.

9. Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti) – 77 Years Old

President Ismail Omar Guelleh has been in office since 1999 to become one of the longest-serving leaders on the African continent.

10. Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria – 73 Years Old

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took over power in May 2023 from the late Muhammadu Buhari.

World's oldest President Biya wins 8th term

Paul Biya, aged 92, was declared the winner of Cameroon’s presidential election, extending his four-decade rule.

The Constitutional Council confirmed Biya’s victory for another seven-year term, making him one of the world’s longest-serving leaders.

Biya, who has ruled since 1982, will remain in power until 2032, nearing 100 years of age

