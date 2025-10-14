Africa Digital Media Awards

Maryam Sanda: Father of Biliyaminu Breaks Silence, Reacts to Presidential Pardon
Nigeria

Maryam Sanda: Father of Biliyaminu Breaks Silence, Reacts to Presidential Pardon

by  Basit Jamiu
3 min read
  • Alhaji Ahmed Bello Isa, father of the late Bilyaminu Bello, has publicly accepted President Bola Tinubu’s pardon of Maryam Sanda, who was convicted of his son’s murder
  • Speaking in Abuja, he described the clemency as “the will of God” and said he had long forgiven his daughter-in-law
  • The emotional statement comes amid divided reactions within the family over the presidential pardon

Alhaji Ahmed Bello Isa, father of the late Bilyaminu Bello, has publicly endorsed the presidential clemency granted to his daughter-in-law, Maryam Sanda, by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja, the grieving father described the pardon as “the will of God” and affirmed that he had long forgiven Sanda for the death of his son.

Alhaji Ahmed Bello Isa forgives Maryam Sanda and supports President Tinubu’s clemency for her over the murder of Bilyaminu Bello.
Maryam Sanda’s release receives backing from her late husband’s father, who calls the presidential pardon an act of mercy and divine will. Photo credit: UGC/Instagram
Source: Instagram
“I am happy that the father of the nation has released Maryam so that she can look after her children,” Bello said.
“We as Muslims accept whatever comes from Almighty Allah. I have forgiven her and bear no grudges against the Federal Government or her family. Vengeance cannot bring back my son, but forgiveness can bring peace.”

Maryam Sanda’s conviction and clemency

Maryam Sanda, daughter of a former Aso Savings Executive, was convicted in January 2020 and sentenced to death by hanging for the murder of her husband, Bilyaminu Bello.

The incident, which occurred in November 2017 during a domestic dispute in Abuja, triggered widespread outrage and ignited national conversations around domestic violence and justice.

Bilyaminu Bello was a nephew of Alhaji Bello Haliru Mohammed, former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party. The case drew intense media scrutiny and public debate, culminating in Sanda’s conviction and eventual incarceration.

Mercy appeal dates back to 2019

Alhaji Ahmed Bello Isa revealed that his appeal for clemency began in 2019, even before the court delivered its final judgement. He said he had written several letters to key authorities, including the then Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and the Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory, urging leniency for his daughter-in-law.

His consistent advocacy for mercy, he said, stemmed from a desire for peace and the wellbeing of the couple’s two children, who were left without parental care following the conviction.

Family division over presidential pardon

The presidential pardon, announced on Monday, has not been universally welcomed within the family. A statement signed by Dr. Bello Mohammed on behalf of some relatives condemned the clemency, calling it “the worst possible injustice any family could be made to go through.”

However, Alhaji Bello Isa distanced himself from the statement, asserting that it did not reflect his personal stance.

“That is their personal opinion. I am the father of the deceased, and I have chosen forgiveness. We may not all see things the same way, but I believe this is the right path, for peace, for the children, and for Allah’s mercy,” he said.

See the Instagram video here

Tinubu’s pardon of Maryam Sanda sparks mixed reactions, but Bilyaminu Bello’s father says forgiveness brings peace, not vengeance.
Tinubu’s pardon of Maryam Sanda sparks mixed reactions, but Bilyaminu Bello’s father says forgiveness brings peace, not vengeance. Photo credit: OfficialABAT/x
Source: Facebook

Atiku, ADC blast Tinubu over pardon for convicted drug traffickers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have faulted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent decision to grant presidential pardon to many convicted criminals, including notorious drug traffickers.

They described the move as a grave moral failure that encourages lawlessness and weakens the justice system. Atiku, in a statement shared across his verified social media pages, said the development has provoked outrage nationwide. Read more: https://www.legit.ng/nigeria/1678312-atiku-adc-slam-tinubu-pardon-convicted-drug-traffickers/

Source: Legit.ng

