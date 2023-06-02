Governor of Zamfara state, Dauda Lawal-Dare, has refuted reports that he declared N9 trillion in assets

Governor Lawal said the people of Zamfara would not be facing the enormous challenges they are confronted with if he owned such an amount

The Zamfara No.1 citizen noted that he would have used the fund for the development of the state if he had it

Gusau, Zamfara state - The new governor of Zamfara state, Dauda Lawal Dare, has rubbished reports that he declared N9 trillion in cash, property assets and investment.

Speaking on Thursday, June 1, during an interview with Radio France International (RFI) Hausa, Lawal said the widely-circulated rumour was engineered by mischief makers, The Cable reported.

The newly inaugurated executive governor of Zamfara state, Dauda Lawal, denied declaring N9 trillion in cash, assets and investment. Photo credit: Dauda Lawal

Source: Facebook

His words:

“If I had that kind of money, all the challenges my people are battling, I would have used the money to solve the problems.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

N9 trillion assets: Dauda Lawal fumes at mischief makers

The governor bemoaned the laziness of some people in verifying news before believing it. He lamented that some individuals are determined to taint his image.

Lawal said:

“Now, this issue is a public statement and there are forms for whoever wants to confirm to come and do so.

“This is nothing but an allegation perpetrated by mischief makers, those who want to drag my name in the mud.”

Furthermore, Lawal prayed to God to give him such an amount of money “so I can use it to help my people.”

The man, Dauda Lawal, who defeated Matawalle

Lawal unseated Bello Matawalle in the Zamfara gubernatorial poll in March.

His victory was a major upset for Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress, the incumbent, who managed to get 311,976 votes losing to the opposition candidate, who polled 377,726 to emerge the winner.

Legit.ng looked at who Lawal Dare is.

Ex-Zamfara governor, Matawalle on EFCC radar for alleged N70bn fraud

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the immediate past Zamfara governor, Matawalle, is currently on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission's radar for an alleged N70 billion fraud.

The commission's chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, May 18.

Source: Legit.ng