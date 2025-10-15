PDP loses two more governors as Enugu’s Peter Mbah and Bayelsa’s Douye Diri defect to the ruling APC

With the latest defections, the PDP now controls only eight states while the APC holds a commanding 24

Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed admits concern over the mass defections but vows to keep the party united ahead of its convention

The Peoples Democratic Party has suffered another major setback following the defection of two of its governors to the All Progressives Congress.

The exits of Enugu state governor, Peter Mbah, and Bayelsa state governor, Douye Diri, have reduced the number of PDP-controlled states to eight, tightening the ruling party’s grip on national politics.

PDP weakens further after two governors join APC

Before the latest development, the PDP governed 11 states after the 2023 general elections. With the recent defections, the APC now controls 24 states, while the Labour Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance, and New Nigeria Peoples Party each have one state under their leadership.

Governor Mbah made his defection official on Tuesday, and the APC national leadership swiftly welcomed him into the fold.

Barely a day later, Governor Diri confirmed his own exit from the opposition party in Yenagoa, describing his decision as driven by “obvious reasons.”

The wave of defections has sparked renewed anxiety within the PDP ahead of its forthcoming national convention, with several insiders warning that the trend could destabilize the party if not urgently addressed.

PDP shrinks to eight governors

The eight remaining PDP governors are:

Adamawa – Ahmadu Fintiri (North-East) Bauchi – Bala Mohammed (North-East) Plateau – Caleb Mutfwang (North-Central) Taraba – Agbu Kefas (North-Central) Zamfara – Dauda Lawal (North-West) Oyo – Seyi Makinde (South-West) Rivers – Siminalayi Fubara (South-South) Osun – Ademola Adeleke (South-West)

Although unconfirmed, reports suggest that a few other PDP governors, including Taraba’s Agbu Kefas, are being courted by the ruling party.

The defections came shortly after the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, voiced concern about the increasing number of high-profile exits.

Mohammed expresses worry as PDP governors defect

Speaking in Abuja on Saturday, October 11, after inaugurating the party’s convention communication sub-committee, Mohammed admitted that the situation had unsettled the opposition but assured that steps were being taken to restore unity.

He said:

“If you ask me whether I am concerned about our governors leaving for APC, I am more than concerned. But leadership is a burden. As a leader of a group of equal status, I cannot determine the decisions or inactions of my colleagues, but certainly, a lot of work is being done behind the scenes.”

3 federal lawmakers from Kaduna dump PDP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the political landscape of Kaduna state shifted on Tuesday as three members of the House of Representatives dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defections were announced during plenary by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, who read the lawmakers’ letters before the chamber.

The lawmakers who defected are Hussaini Ahmed, representing Kaduna South Federal Constituency; Aliyu Abdullahi of Ikara/Kubau Federal Constituency; and Sadiq Abdullahi from Sabon Gari Federal Constituency.

