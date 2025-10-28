Police arrested a 20-year-old Delta herbalist, Amechi Okwuokenye, after two men were found murdered and dumped in a septic tank beside his shrine

The victims, Liberty Friday and okada rider Isioma Ugbeje, were last seen visiting the herbalist before their disappearance sparked days of tension

The suspect confessed to kidnapping and killing both men after a failed ₦10 million ransom plot, with police recovering their decomposing bodies

Asaba, Delta state - A quiet Delta community has been thrown into mourning after police arrested a 20-year-old herbalist, identified as Amechi Okwuokenye, over the killing of one of his clients and a commercial motorcyclist.

The two victims were allegedly murdered and buried in a septic tank beside the suspect’s shrine in Owa-Alidima, Ika North-East Local Government Area.

Okadaman, Client Meet Their End In Hands of Delta Herbalist, Step Brother

The grim discovery followed days of tension after one of the victims, Liberty Friday, 22, went missing shortly after visiting the herbalist for consultation.

Family’s search led to chilling discovery

Family members of the missing man were said to have grown anxious when Liberty failed to return home after several days.

Their fears deepened when his girlfriend reportedly mentioned that he had earlier spoken about meeting the herbalist for spiritual assistance.

A relative recounted their ordeal:

“We went to see the herbalist and asked about Liberty. He denied knowing where he was and even promised to help us ‘spiritually’ to find him. We gave him money, but nothing came of it. That was when we reported to the police.”

The family petitioned the Agbor Area Command on 14 October 2025, prompting an intelligence-led investigation.

Detectives soon discovered that the herbalist was the last person seen with the missing man.

Arrest after days of surveillance

Confirming the development, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, said officers had placed the shrine under surveillance before the suspect was eventually caught on 23 October 2025.

“He was found hiding inside a refrigerator when our men moved in. Upon interrogation, he admitted that he and his stepbrother, Smart Okwuokenye, 26, kidnapped Liberty Friday and the okada rider, Isioma Ugbeje, who took him to the shrine," Edafe revealed.

Suspect confessed to kidnap and murder

According to Edafe, the herbalist told investigators that Liberty was a regular client who often came to him for charms to attract money from people.

He claimed that his elder brother had approached him for financial help, and together they decided to abduct one of his clients for ransom.

“The suspects demanded ₦10 million from the victim’s family,” Edafe said. “When the plan failed, they killed both Liberty and the motorcyclist, then disposed of the bodies in a septic pit beside the shrine.”

Victims’ remains recovered, suspects in custody

Police officers later recovered the decomposing remains of the two men, which have since been moved to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

“The suspects are in custody, and efforts are ongoing to track down the fleeing stepbrother,” the police spokesman added.

