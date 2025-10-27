A Sardinian firefighter was left devastated after discovering his son dead at the scene of a car crash he was sent to assist

A firefighter in Sardinia was left traumatised after discovering his own son dead at the scene of a car crash he had been dispatched to assist with.

Omar Masia, a 25-year-old electrician from Calangianu, was returning home from a house party with four friends when the BMW they were travelling in overturned and landed in a ditch at around 4am on 25 October in Gallura, Sardinia.

The driver, unable to reach emergency services due to poor mobile signal, fled the wreckage and sought help from a nearby home.

Firefighters from the Sassari Fire Department responded swiftly to the scene. Among them was Omar’s father, Massimiliano, who was part of the rescue team sent to provide first aid.

Upon arrival, Massimiliano descended the embankment and was confronted with the devastating sight of his son trapped in the back seat of the wrecked vehicle.

Sassari fire department responds to emotional trauma

Sassari Fire Department Commander Antonio Giordano confirmed the tragic discovery, telling La Repubblica:

“We’re in shock. The entire team went down the embankment, and our Massimiliano realised his son was in front of him. All the boys were freed, taken to the overpass, and resuscitated. Unfortunately, the only one who didn’t make it was Omar.”

Giordano added that psychological support had been arranged for Massimiliano and the colleagues who were with him during the rescue operation.

“I’ve already personally called the psychological support service for Massimiliano and the four colleagues who were with him last night. Everyone is devastated by the tragedy that has struck our family,” he said.

Investigation launched into Sardinia crash

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fatal crash. While speeding is currently being considered a contributing factor, officials are also examining the condition of the road, which had been affected by poor weather in recent days.

Toxicology tests are underway to assess whether alcohol or drugs may have played a role in the incident.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the local community, with many expressing sympathy for the firefighter and his family as they grapple with the unimaginable loss.

