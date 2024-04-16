Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kaduna state - The Department of State Security (DSS), has released Aisha Galadima, ally and political associate of former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai

Galadima was earlier arrested by the DSS in connection with a Facebook post against Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state.

El-Rufai’s ally sad she she was harassed and beaten by operatives Photo credit: DSS

It was gathered that she was released after being grilled for about 24 hours, Daily Trust reports.

Galadima also confirmed her release, stating that she was harassed and beaten by operatives of the secret police.

The strong member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) said the DSS operatives accused her of making some posts against Governor Sani in February.

“I was inside my room about to take my bath when they came in and dragged me out. I saw four of their Hilux outside the gate. They pushed me inside and drove away.”

