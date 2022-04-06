The department of public prosecution (DPP) is yet to transfer the case of the accused to the state high court for trial

It was gathered that Akwa Ibom police command has been the reason for the delay in the transference of the case to the appropriate court

Police counsel, Barrister John Okon however stated that the police have complied with all the necessary arrangements to transfer the case.

Magistrate Ini-Ifiok Isong has issued an order to remand Idongesit Idiok in prison for two weeks over posting defamatory comments on social media against Governor Udom Emmanuel, Punch reports.

Idiok whose post on Facebook has been alleged as defaming was remanded in the Ikot Ekpene Correctional Centre by the Magistrate court.

Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel. Photo Credit: (Udom Emmanuel)

Source: Facebook

Prior to the latest order, Idiok was said to have been remanded in the same correctional centre when he was first arraigned for prosecution.

Defamation: Magistrate to transfer case of governor Udom's critic to high court

However, the new order was said to have been forced due to the failure of the department of public prosecution (DPP) to file the case to the high court.

Legit.ng however gathered that the DPP was stalling on filing the case due to some unforeseen flaws on the part of the police.

In defense of the police, Barrister John Okon who is the counsel to the commissioner of police argued that there was full compliance in accordance with the court order to transfer the case to the high court.

Okon however stated the delay in transferring the case to the high court was due to technical issues (computer breakdown).

He, however, assured the court that the report would be sent within the week.

Meanwhile, the alleged, Idongesit Idiok has admitted authorship to the Facebook post describing the governor as a maniac.

It was gathered that Idiok and his counsel, Uwem Umoh were absent during the court proceedings.

