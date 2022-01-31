A magistrates court has remanded Mu’azu Magaji, a former commissioner for works and infrastructure in Kano state, in prison

Kano state - Mu’azu Magaji, a former commissioner for works and infrastructure in Kano state and critic of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has been remanded at a correctional centre.

Daily Trust reported that a magistrates court sitting at Nomansland area of Kano gave the order on Monday, January 31.

Legit.ng gathers that Magaji is facing a four-count charge, bordering on defamation of character, intentional insult, injurious falsehood and inciting disturbance against Governor Ganduje.

Magaji pleads not guilty

Appearing in court on Monday, Magaji pleaded not guilty to all the charges read against which were said to be in contravention of Sections 392, 399 and 114 of the Administration of Criminal Justice of Kano State 1999.

The magistrate, Aminu Gabari, then asked the defendant whether he knew the meaning of defamation of character to which the former commissioner answered no.

The judge explained that part of the First Information Report (FIR) is accusing Magaji of posting Ganduje’s picture on Facebook with a lady, which portrayed the governor of having extra-marital affairs but Magaji denied the allegations.

Court denies Magaji bail

After pleading not guilty, Magaji through his lawyer applied for bail.

However, the judge objected the bail application ordered that the former commissioner be remanded at a correctional centre until Thursday, February 3, when ruling will be delivered on the bail application.

