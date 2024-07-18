A video has gone viral showing how a Kano politician was brutalised by unknown individuals

Dan Balki Commander was handcuffed and beaten publicly for allegedly criticising Kaduna state governor Uba Sani

In a swift reaction, the Kaduna state government dissociated itself from the development, noting that "such barbaric acts have no place in a decent society"

Dan Bilki Commander, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain based in Kano state, has been brutalised.

In a video making the rounds online, the politician who was handcuffed was caned by some unidentified persons.

As reported by Daily Trust, they asked their victim to identify himself, which he did, before they asked follow-up questions on why he criticised Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state, even though he is not an indigene of the state.

Known for being very vocal, Commander usually tackles politicians during programmes on radio stations in Kano.

Amid intermittent lashing, Commander said:

“I have a heart problem.”

However, in another view showing Commander narrating his ordeal, he accused Governor Sani of sending the people to beat him up.

“They were sent by Governor Uba Sani to beat. I can recognize some of them and the place where they got the handcuffs from. Look at the bumps and scalds on my hands and back. Some police officers did it. Uba Sani directed them to do it. They said they would kill me and throw me into the water. They videoed me while beating and abusing him. I was humiliated to the core,” he said.

"I have no hands": Kaduna Gov Uba Sani reacts

In a swift reaction to the development, the Kaduna state government in a statement noted that it has ordered full investigation into the "viral video".

In a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Muhammad Lawal-Shehu, on Thursday, Governor Sani distanced himself from the heinous act, saying such barbaric acts have no place in a decent society, Daily Trust reported.

"We stand for the rule of law and due process. Our administration is anchored on justice, equity, fairness, inclusivity and respect for the dignity of the human person," the statement read.

