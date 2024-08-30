The magistrate, Ummah Kurawa, ordered a journalist, Muktar Dahiru, to be remanded in a correctional facility

Dahiru was accused of sharing media content critical of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, and Emir Lamido Sanusi on Facebook

The Kano state government said the alleged offences contravene sections 97,391 and 115 of the Penal Code Law

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy and international events

Kano state - A journalist with Radio Nigeria, Pyramid FM Kano, Muktar Dahiru, has been remanded in prison for sharing content critical of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, reinstated emir, Lamido Sanusi, and other state officials on Facebook.

The governor’s political adviser, Anas Abba-Dala, reported Dahiru and he was arrested by the police.

Dahiru was remanded in a correctional facility until 3 September for a bail application hearing. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf/ Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Source: Facebook

As reported by Premium Times, Magistrate Court 24 at Gyadi Gyadi, Court Road, remanded Daliru on Thursday, August 29 after he was charged with criminal conspiracy, defamation of character, and intentional insult.

The kano state government said the alleged offences contravene sections 97,391 and 115 of the Penal Code Law.

Dahiru shared a broadcast audio interview with an opposition politician challenging Governor Yusuf to allow federal anti-corruption agencies to investigate the Novomed scandal instead of the state anti-corruption agency.

Novomed Pharmaceutical, owned by Musa Kwankwaso, a younger brother of the former governor, Rabiu Kwankwakso, is being investigated over a contract with the state government.

In another post, the journalist shared an audio programme where the reinstated emir Sanusi was accused of pretentiousness by portraying himself as sympathetic to the poor while living an expensive lifestyle like a woman.

Dahiru also shared a radio programme where Abba-Dala, speculated that vice president, Kashim Shettima, is not a Nigerian.

Abba-Dala also alleged that Shettima’s relatives invaded a mosque in Kano and killed an Islamic cleric, Ja’afar Adam, in 2007.

In another post, Dahiru shared an audio recording of an opposition politician, Yusuf Fasaha, accusing Kwankwaso, of having collected N320 million for interest nomination form, but later shared the seats with people he liked and refused to conduct a primary election.

The magistrate, Ummah Kurawa, ordered Mr Dahiru remanded in a correctional facility until 3 September for a bail application hearing.

Senator stripped of traditional title for criticising governor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the political clash between Senator Shehu Umar Buba and Governor Bala Mohammed took a new dimension.

Senator Buba has been stripped of his traditional title of ‘Majidadin by the Bauchi Emirate Council

The Emirate accused the federal lawmaker of disrespecting and humiliating Governor Mohammed

Source: Legit.ng