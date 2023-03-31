An anti-kidnapping squad of the Imo state police command has arrested a traditional ruler in the Imo state

The embattled monarch was said to have shared a write-up criticising Governor Uzodimma

It was gathered that the alleged monarch was arrested 48 hours after the infamous WhatsApp message

The Imo state police command has arrested Eze Ekene Obinali, the monarch of Umucheke in Umuobom, a community located in the Ideato south local government area.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, Obinali was nabbed by the operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit of the police command.

It was gathered that the embattled monarch was arrested 48 hours after sharing the controversial ant-Hope Uzodimma write-up. Photo: Governor Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that Obinali had shared a write-up in a WhatsApp group critiquing the administration of Imo state Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Reports confirmed that the embattled monarch posted on Monday, March 20, in a WhatsApp group called Ideato Voice.

Reacting to the arrest, Vitus Ezenwa, the administrator of the WhatsApp group, disclosed that the monarch was arrested 48 hours after making the controversial post.

It was gathered that the title of the controversial write-up carried the headline, “Gov Hope Uzodimma in a fresh scandal.”

He said:

“My name is Nze Dr Vitus Ezenwa. I am the publisher of Ideato Voice newspapers. Quote me if necessary. I am a witness to this. I was arrested by the police over the post because I am the administrator of the platform where it was made, the Ideato Voice platform. I was detained until the royal father was arrested and currently detained.

“He is currently at Anti Kidnapping Unit. Tiger Base. The post was made on March 20. The police granted me bail after the traditional ruler was arrested. I was asked to be reporting to the police station everyday till further notice”

Similarly, the Imo state police command confirmed the arrest while noting that investigations are ongoing to clamp down on the original author.

