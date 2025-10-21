Armed kidnappers attacked and abducted a primary school teacher in Tungan Maje community in the Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

The primary school teacher, Ishaya Ismaila, was kidnapped while he was harvesting maize at his farm

The teacher’s wife, Mrs. Halima Ishaya, has cried out for help and assistance on how to raise the N1 million ransom to release her husband from the kidnappers' den

FCT, Abuja - A primary school teacher, Ishaya Ismaila, has been kidnapped at his farm in Tungan Maje community in the Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Ishaya is a teacher at the Local Education Authority (LEA) Dakwa 1 in the Bwari Area Council.

The bandits kidnapped the teacher while he was harvesting maize around 5:28 pm on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

As reported by Daily Trust, a resident of Tungan Maje, Abdullahi Garba, said the kidnappers, wielding sophisticated weapons, emerged from the bush and whisked him away.

Garba said the teacher attracted the attention of another farmer with his scream when the kidnappers struck.

He added that the other farmer narrowly escaped to the village to report the kidnapping incident.

“The teacher was busy harvesting maize when the kidnappers, wielding AK-47 rifles, suddenly emerged and whisked him away. It was when they were leading him out of the farm that he screamed, which attracted the attention of another farmer who sighted the kidnappers and escaped back home to report.”

The teacher’s wife, Mrs. Halima Ishaya, said the incident was reported to the police, but nothing has been heard from them

Mrs. Ishaya lamented that the family has been struggling to raise the N1 million ransom for her husband’s release.

“So far, only N185,000 has been raised, and the family is in confusion as we don’t even know where to start. Hence, we are calling on good Samaritans to come to our aid.”

Lawyer kidnapped on journey after call to bar

Recall that a lawyer was abducted while travelling from Abuja to Benin shortly after the Call to Bar ceremony.

A public plea for help emerged online, with a ₦20 million ransom reportedly demanded for her release.

The legal community and concerned citizens called for urgent action as details of the kidnapping continue to unfold.

Kidnappers attack Abuja estate, abduct resident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that suspected kidnappers invaded Grow Homes Estate within the Chikakore axis in the Kubwa area of Abuja, holding residents hostage for at least an hour.

A resident in the area disclosed that he saw a man and a woman being taken away by the armed kidnappers.

Police officers exchanged gunfire with the attackers for about 40 minutes and rescued one of the victims.

