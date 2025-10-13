Lagos State Government re-arraigns convicted billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme “Evans” Onwuamadike, before Justice A. O. Ogala

Evans and co-defendant Joseph Emeka face fresh charges of murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping

Both defendants plead not guilty to the five-count charge as the court begins hearing the case

The Lagos State Government has re-arraigned convicted billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, better known as Evans, over the alleged murder of two police officers.

The re-arraignment took place on Monday before Justice A. O. Ogala at the Lagos High Court in Ikeja. Evans appeared alongside his co-defendant, Joseph Emeka, as both faced a fresh five-count charge bordering on murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Convicted billionaire kidnapper Chukwudumeme “Evans” Onwuamadike re-arraigned at the Lagos High Court, Ikeja. Photo: Legit

Source: Facebook

Prosecutors alleged that the defendants were responsible for the deaths of two officers during the course of their criminal operations.

The charges also accuse them of conspiring to kidnap and attempt to murder individuals as part of their kidnapping network.

When the charges were read, Evans and Emeka pleaded not guilty.

The case is part of a series of ongoing prosecutions against Evans, who has been previously convicted for multiple kidnapping-related offences.

Evans now teaching in prison

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, better known as Evans, a notorious billionaire kidnapper serving multiple prison sentences, has petitioned the Lagos State High Court for a plea bargain, asserting that he has reformed during his incarceration at Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison.

Appearing before Justice Sherifat Sonaike, Evans claimed to have undergone significant transformation behind bars having earned a diploma in economics from Yewa College of Education.

He stated that he is now a certified correctional facility teacher who educates fellow inmates. As part of his plea for leniency, he expressed a willingness to surrender his assets, including 14 newly acquired trucks, to the Lagos State Government, with proceeds intended for his victims.

Evans made A's in NECO, now in 200L

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that during the proceedings, Evans’ lawyer, Emefo Etudo, informed the court that his client had undergone significant reformation while in custody. He described Evans as a repentant individual who had taken advantage of educational opportunities in prison.

He further stated that Evans is currently a 200-level student at the National Open University and excelled in the NECO examination, earning top grades with the support of a Federal Government scholarship.

The defense also proposed that Evans be allowed to visit schools across Lagos to counsel young people on the dangers of crime.

Source: Legit.ng