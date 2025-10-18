Troops of Operation Fassan Yama rescued 21 kidnapped victims, including four Chinese nationals, during coordinated raids across Kwara and Kogi states

Major General C.R. Nnebeife confirmed the victims received medical care and assured there would be no hiding place for bandits and other criminals

The Nigerian Army commended the Air Force and security agencies for their support as Operation Fassan Yama intensifies its crackdown on criminal networks

There was jubilation in Kwara state on Friday, October 18, as troops of the Nigerian Army’s Operation Fassan Yama rescued over 20 kidnapped victims from the hands of their abductors during a coordinated operation across Kwara and Kogi states.

Troops launch coordinated operation across Kwara and Kogi

The Nigerian Army successfully rescued over 20 kidnapped persons following a large-scale military operation. Photo credit: @Nigerian Army

Source: Getty Images

In a sustained effort to rid the region of banditry and other criminal activities, troops of 2 Division/Sector 3, Operation Fassan Yama, rescued 21 victims during the offensive carried out on 17 October 2025.

According to the Army, the successful operation was conducted jointly by troops of the 12 Brigade Lokoja and the 22 Armoured Brigade Ilorin, Vanguard reported.

Those rescued included 14 males, five females, one infant, and four Chinese nationals, all of whom were abducted from various locations across the two states.

Bandits forced to release captives

The Army revealed that following the troops’ intensified assault on the bandits’ hideouts, the criminals were forced to abandon their captives, some of whom had been held for more than four months.

Major General C.R. Nnebeife, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division and Commander, Sector 3 Operation Fassan Yama, confirmed the development, noting that the victims had been provided with immediate medical attention and relief items.

“We sympathise deeply with the victims and commend their resilience. The Nigerian Army remains fully committed to sustaining the onslaught against all criminal elements. There will be no hiding place for bandits and other criminals within our area of responsibility,” said Major General Nnebeife.

Rescued victims receive medical care

Following their rescue, the victims were evacuated to a military medical facility where they are receiving treatment.

According to the statement, most of the victims were extremely weak and unable to walk unaided due to prolonged captivity and harsh conditions, but are now responding positively to treatment.

The statement added:

"They will be reunited with their families once they fully recover."

Army appreciates joint effort and continued air support

In a major offensive against kidnappers, the Nigerian Army has liberated over 20 captives from their den. Photo credit: @NigerianArmy

Source: UGC

Major General Nnebeife extended appreciation to the Nigerian Air Force for providing consistent air support throughout the operations, as well as to other security agencies for their cooperation.

“The synergy among security agencies has been instrumental in the progress achieved so far. I commend the troops for their courage and dedication and urge them to maintain the tempo to ensure lasting peace across Kwara, Kogi, and neighbouring states,” the GOC stated.

Operation Fassan Yama intensifies crackdown

The Nigerian Army reiterated its determination to intensify operations under Operation Fassan Yama, aimed at dismantling criminal networks across North-Central Nigeria.

The rescue of the victims has been widely celebrated by residents, marking another victory in the military’s campaign against kidnapping and banditry.

Boko Haram attacks Borno military base

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, many soldiers were feared dead after suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked a military base in Ngamdu, Kaga local government area of Borno state.

The terrorists attacked the troops at the camp along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway in the wee hours of Friday, October 10, 2025.

Source: Legit.ng