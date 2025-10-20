Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano state - Two popular TikTok content creators, Idris Mai Wushirya and Basira Yar Guda, have been ordered to get married within 60 days.

Magistrate Halima Wali gave the directive on Monday, October 20, 2025, following indecent videos.

The Kano State Films and Video Censorship Board (KSCB) described the series of viral videos in which the duo were seen engaging in romantic displays as indecent.

As reported by The Punch, the court instructed the Kano State Hisbah Board to facilitate the marriage process between the two social media personalities.

Magistrate Wali warned that failure to conduct the marriage within the stipulated period would amount to contempt of court.

The court also ordered the KSCB chairman to supervise the implementation of the marriage order.

According to Daily Trust, the two TikTokers were arraigned before the court in recent weeks for allegedly producing and circulating obscene content on social media.

Mai Wushirya was earlier remanded in a correctional facility after clips showing him engaging in “immoral and demeaning acts” with the female content creator went viral.

The Censorship Board maintained that the videos violated state laws prohibiting the production and distribution of sexually suggestive or obscene material.

