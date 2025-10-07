A Kano court sentenced popular TikToker “Maiwushirya" to two weeks in jail for publishing indecent videos made with dwarf celebrity "Yar Guda"

The Kano State Censorship Board endorsed the ruling, highlighting its newly expanded legal power to monitor and regulate social media content for cultural and religious compliance

The sentence was however met with widespread approval from local residents, who view it as a vital step to protect youth from corrupting online influences and uphold societal values

A Kano Magistrate Court has sentenced popular TikToker Ashiru Idris, widely known as “Maiwushirya,” to two weeks in a correctional facility for publishing indecent content.

The conviction, delivered by Justice Halima Wali of Court No. 7, stems from a series of videos and images featuring Maiwushirya and a female dwarf celebrity, “Yar Guda,” which were widely shared across social media platforms.

Court sends TikToker to prison

The court found the content to be indecent and in violation of the state's laws.

In a reaction, the Kano state Censorship Board hailed the judgment as a necessary step in enforcing its newly expanded mandate.

The board's spokesperson, Abdullahi Sani Sulaiman, explained that a recent legal amendment now empowers the body to oversee digital and social media content.

“The revised law empowers the board to monitor and take action against the dissemination of materials that contradict our cultural values and Islamic teachings,” Sulaiman stated.

He reiterated the commitment of the board's leadership, under Abba El-Mustapha, to maintaining order and decency online noting that the board will not tolerate the spread of immoral content, especially across social media.

Residents jubilate, hail court decision

The sentencing has however sparked jubilation among many residents of Kano, a state with deep-rooted cultural and Islamic values.

Many Kano residents receive the news of the court ruling with jubilation.

Residents say the court's decision is a long-awaited check on social media content they believe is corrupting the youth.

“This is a very welcome development. As parents, we are in a constant battle with the filth our children are exposed to online.”

“This judgment sends a strong message that such behaviour has consequences. It is not only about this tiktoker boy, but it is more about protecting an entire generation,” said Mallam Ibrahim Shehu, a teacher in the Nasarawa area.

Hajiya Bahijja Bello, a retired civil servant and mother of three, shared similar sentiments.

“I have seen those videos, and they are a disgrace. We have a rich culture of respect and modesty especially here in Kano, and this kind of content spits on it.”

“I applaud the collective efforts of the censorship board and the court for standing firm on this moral issue. I hope this to be a lesson to all the others who think they can become famous by being shameless,” she added.

