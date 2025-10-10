Following the Kano government's announcement of a mass wedding for 2,000 couples, some married men are appealing to be included

The men, however, argue that the scheme would alleviate the high upfront costs of polygamous marriages and, in their view, help regularise relationships to prevent immorality

The Hisbah Board is proceeding with the government-directed plan, which includes medical screening and is aimed at promoting morality and reducing social vices

Kano state - As the Kano state Hisbah Board commences preparations for a new mass wedding for 2,000 couples, an unexpected appeal is emerging from some married men in the state for their inclusion in the scheme.

The state government-sponsored initiative, designed to promote morality and reduce the financial burden of marriage for young singles and widows, has sparked interest from men who see it as an opportunity to legally take a second or third wife without the associated costs.

The Deputy Commander-General of the Hisbah Board, Sheikh Mujahid Aminudeen, confirmed the preparations on Thursday, October 9, stating that the process would involve rigorous stages, including registration and compulsory medical screening for diseases like HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis.

“We are planning to conduct a mass wedding for another batch of 2,000 couples as directed by the state government under the leadership of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf,” Aminudeen said.

He emphasised that the programme aims to promote morality, strengthen family values, and reduce social vices such as prŏstĭtūtiŏn and drug abuse.

However, the announcement has resonated beyond its intended audience.

Several married men across the state are now begging Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to expand the criteria to include polygamous unions.

Kano married men beg Governor Yusuf

For Ahmed Sani, a 46-year-old trader and father of seven, the scheme represents a long-awaited chance to fulfill a religious and personal desire:

“I have been a responsible husband to my first wife for over twenty years, and by the grace of God, my business is stable. My heart is ready to take a second wife, as our religion permits, but the high cost of the wedding ceremony, the bride price, and furnishing a new apartment have been the main obstacles.”

"If the government can extend this gesture to men like me, it would be a great blessing and a way to do things correctly and modestly,” Sani explained.

Sharing a similar sentiment, Musa Bello, a 38-year-old civil servant, argued that supporting polygamy aligns with the scheme’s goal of moral safeguarding:

"This initiative is meant to curb immorality. But what about the morality of a married man?“

“If a man has the means to care for more than one wife but is hindered by upfront costs, it can lead to secret affairs, which is a greater sin. Including us would regularize relationships and protect the dignity of women," Bello pleaded.

However, for others, like 52-year-old commercial driver Ibrahim Garba, the appeal is more pragmatic and rooted in family life.

“My first wife has given me children, and our home is blessed. But she has also encouraged me to marry again, as she needs help with the home and the children. We see this as a family project.”

“I have already found a respectable widow who is willing. We are ready for the medical tests and the registration. All we are asking is for the Governor to see us as part of the solution and allow us to benefit from this noble programme,” Garba shared.

