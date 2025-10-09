The Kano state Shariah Commission has immediately banned shisha smoking, citing health risks, drug abuse, and moral concerns

Many youths are frustrated, viewing the ban as an unfair overreach that punishes all for the actions of a few and infringes on a popular social activity

The ban has sparked economic anxieties, with vendors and lounge employees fearing for their jobs and livelihood.

Kano state - Some frustrated youths in Kano state voiced their anger on Wednesday, October 9, following an immediate ban on the smoking of shisha by the state's Shariah Commission.

The commission announced the prohibition, citing grave concerns over rising drug abuse, significant health implications, and the need to protect and promote well-being for a better society.

The decision, which has sparked a reaction among the city's young population, was reportedly triggered by a recent news report from Muhasa, a local radio station.

The report alleged that youths were using shisha sessions as a cover to consume hard drugs, which are mixed into the flavoured tobacco.

Speaking to the local radio station, a senior official from the Kano state Shariah Commission defended the ban as a necessary step to curb a dangerous trend.

“We have learnt that many youths use shisha for drug abuse and other things that contradict the teachings of Islam and our culture.”

“Some are consuming harmful hard drugs using shisha which are harmful to their bodies,” the official said.

The commission argues that the ban is a public health and moral imperative, aimed at shielding the youth from the dangers of addiction and substance abuse.

However, for the protesting youths, the move is seen as an overreach and a blanket punishment that targets a popular social activity.

In an interview with Legit.ng correspondent in Kano, some argued that the actions of a few should not lead to the prohibition of shisha for all.

"They are punishing everyone because of a suspicion. We are not criminals for smoking shisha. We go to lounges to unwind, listen to music, and socialise.”

“If some people are abusing it, the government should go after those specific individuals, not shut down an entire business and ban a thing for everyone. This feels lazy and unfair,” said Abdul Gboy, a 27-year-old fashion designer from Zoo Road.

The protest also highlighted economic anxieties, as many young people feared job losses in the burgeoning shisha lounge sector.

Abba Fagge, a shisha vendor at a shisha lounge in the Sabon Gari area, expressed dismay over how the ban affected their businesses.

"For me, this is about my livelihood. This ban has just rendered some of my friends jobless. Just like that. The commission talks about wellbeing, but what about our wellbeing? How do we feed our families? They didn't provide any alternative or plan.”

“Let us be honest on this, they see a problem and their only solution is to ban, ban, ban, without thinking about the consequences for people like us,” he added.

Findings by Legit.ng reveal that this is not the first time the Kano state government has moved against shisha.

In 2021, the administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje enacted a state law banning shisha smoking, though enforcement appeared to wane over time.

However, the new directive from the Shariah Commission now signals a renewed and more vigorous crackdown.

