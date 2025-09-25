The chairman of Kano’s Council of Ulama, Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, has declared that spreading fake news is a sin in Islam, equating it to the religious prohibition of fabricating lies

The chairman of the Kano State Council of Ulama, Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, has declared that creating and spreading fake news is religiously prohibited in Islam, equating it to the sin of fabricating lies.

Sheikh Khalil issued the strong warning on Tuesday during a two-day workshop for clerics and imams on combating misinformation on social media.

Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil addresses clerics at the Alkalanci fact-checking workshop in Kano. Photo: FB/Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil

Source: Facebook

Kano Ulama warns against digital fake news

The event was organized by Alkalanci, a fact-checking organization in Kano.

“Islam forbids the fabrication of lies as Almighty Allah has warned us in the Quran,” Sheikh Khalil stated.

“Therefore, creating and spreading fake news is akin to fabricating lies, which is a sin and prohibited in Islam,” he added.

Sheik Khalil emphasized the critical role religious leaders play in educating the public about the dangers of misinformation, particularly on fast-paced digital platforms.

Religious leaders deliberate on strategies to stop the spread of unverified information during workshop. Photo: Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil

Source: UGC

The cleric also urged the public to desist from sharing unverified information, stressing that religious teachings mandate truthfulness and the verification of news before dissemination.

In his welcome address, the Editor of Alkalanci, Alhasaan Bala, highlighted the timeliness of the workshop, noting the rapid spread of misleading information in the digital age.

“We are living in an era where information spreads faster, and sadly, most of what constitutes this information sharing is misleading and fake narratives that could create negative implications and division among the public,” Bala said.

He explained that the workshop was specifically designed for clerics due to their immense influence and impact within their communities.

“Your preachings and sermons are very impactful in stimulating positive social transformations for a better society. Aside from this responsibility, there is also another one of ensuring whatever information you are spreading is truthful, factual, and beneficial,” Bala added.

Bala further emphasized that anyone, including respected community leaders, could unintentionally spread false information, which shows the need for critical thinking to promote truth and facts.

