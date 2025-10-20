The marriage between Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and lawmaker Ned Nwoko has erupted into public controversy following serious allegations from both parties

A resurfaced BBC interview from 2020 has reignited public interest in the origins and dynamics of their union

As accusations of abuse and drug addiction dominate headlines, the couple’s once-celebrated relationship faces intense scrutiny

The once-celebrated union between Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko, has come under intense public scrutiny following a series of damaging allegations exchanged between the couple over the weekend.

According to PREMIUM TIMES, both parties took to social media on Saturday to air grievances that have since dominated headlines.

Daniels, 25, accused her husband of repeated physical assault, stating that she could no longer endure the alleged abuse.

In a swift rebuttal, Nwoko, 64, claimed the actress was addicted to drugs and had vandalised his property while under the influence.

BBC interview on Regina Daniels marriage gains traction

As the controversy escalates, a 2020 BBC interview featuring Mr Nwoko has resurfaced and is now circulating widely across social media platforms.

In the interview, recorded after the couple welcomed their first child, the senator revealed that he and Daniels did not date prior to marriage.

“We married within three weeks. I don’t believe in dating anybody to marry them. When you marry them, you need to fall in love from within the marriage,” he said.

Nwoko explained that their relationship was founded on mutual understanding and respect, rooted in traditional values from his upbringing.

He also disclosed that he met Daniels for the first time when she visited his Delta residence with her mother and siblings, admitting he had never heard of her or seen her films before that encounter.

Ned Nwoko defends polygamous beliefs

In the same interview, the lawmaker did not dismiss the possibility of marrying another wife, citing his polygamous background and love for children.

“So whether I marry another wife or not, she knows it can happen… I come from a very polygamous environment myself. I love children, so I want more children,” he said.

In a separate report published in November 2024, Mr Nwoko claimed that Daniels was a virgin at the time of their marriage and had attracted suitors ranging from pastors to oil magnates.

Public revisits 2019 marriage between actress and politician

The couple’s marriage first made headlines in 2019 when the then-19-year-old actress wed the then-59-year-old politician as his sixth wife. The union, once hailed as a symbol of tradition and celebrity allure, now appears to be facing one of its most turbulent chapters.

As of the time of reporting, Daniels has not responded to the drug addiction allegation, and Mr Nwoko has refrained from making further public comments regarding their relationship.

Nigerians react as Ned Nwoko finally breaks silence on Regina

